The National Theatre Adds New Productions To Streaming Platform NT At Home

The National Theatre has today announced the latest productions to be made available on its National Theatre at Home streaming platform. Launching today, the Young Vic and Joshua Andrews' production of Tennessee Williams' timeless masterpiece A Streetcar Named Desire featuring Gillian Anderson as Blanche DuBois, Ben Foster as Stanley and Vanessa Kirby as Stella, the NT's recent production of Dylan Thomas' Under Milk Wood with Michael Sheen and Nadia Fall's verbatim play Home that explores homelessness in the UK featuring Michaela Coel.

New productions are added each month and since launching in December 2020, there are now 31 productions available to stream on the platform.

It is also announced today some of the productions that audiences can expect to see on the platform in the coming months. Those productions are confirmed to include Antony & Cleopatra with Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo in the title roles; Hedda Gabler with Ruth Wilson in the title role; Caryl Churchill's Top Girls in the Lyttelton theatre from 2019; Sally Cookson's 2017 production of Peter Pan; Yaël Farber's Salomé and James Graham's political drama This House, alongside current NT Productions; Kae Tempest's Paradise with Lesley Sharp and Winsome Pinnock's Rockets and Blue Lights. Ian McKellen on Stage will also join the platform this autumn for audiences outside the UK and Ireland. It is currently available in the UK and Ireland for Amazon Prime subscribers.

Under Milk Wood and A Streetcar Named Desire will also be available from today with audio-description to support blind and partially sighted audiences worldwide. There are now 19 National Theatre at Home titles available with audio-description. All productions on National Theatre at Home are available with captions.

National Theatre at Home is available at ntathome.com, with single titles available from £5.99 - £8.99, a monthly subscription for £9.99 or a yearly subscription for £99.99.