The Hippodrome And Strut & Fret Present A New Theatrical Installation In Revamped Lola's Underground Casino

The Hippodrome, in partnership with Strut & Fret (Blanc de Blanc, Limbo and Madonna's Rebel Heart Tour), have redeveloped Lola's Underground Casino by adding a new digital theatrical installation which, alongside gaming, features live pop-up performances. This groundbreaking new installation opens from 16 May 2019, with the official press launch on Tuesday 21 May 2019.

The Hippodrome has a long history as the centre of entertainment in London. From the early days of the indoor circus, to Talk of the Town, and now, a casino-based entertainment complex, currently housing the box office breaking production, Magic Mike Live. Continuing to amaze, surprise and entertain customers, the evolved Lola's offers audiences a new space in the Hippodrome to enjoy great drinks and food, alongside this innovative new take on entertainment and all the excitement of a live casino environment.

Featuring the latest technology, the show includes three extraordinary live pop-up performances every hour, performed against a 10-metre video wall backdrop.

Join HM secret service in an evening of Double-O-Heaven featuring some of the greatest hits from your favourite Bond movies.

Fly to Sin City and hit the Las Vegas strip with sensational showgirls, sizzling sorcery and mind-blowing magic.

Travel through time and watch the history of The Hippodrome theatre unfold as vintage meets digital in our circus show. World-class performers bring to life tales of bygone days.

What happens at the border between real and imaginary?





