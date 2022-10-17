Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Finborough Theatre To Perform Live In Ukraine This Month

Performances will be at the National Les Kurbas Centre on 22 and 23 October 2022.

Oct. 17, 2022  
The Finborough Theatre To Perform Live In Ukraine This Month

In a unique collaboration between the Finborough Theatre and the Pro-English Theatre, Kyiv, the Finborough Theatre production of Pussycat In Memory Of Darkness, performed by Kristin Milward, will perform in Kyiv, Ukraine, with performances at the National Les Kurbas Centre on 22 and 23 October 2022.

Artistic Director of the Finborough Theatre, London, Neil McPherson, said:
"We are honoured to partner with Alex and the Pro-English Theatre on these unique performances, and we very much hope that this will be just the start of a long and fruitful collaboration between our theatres."

Artistic Director of the Pro-English Theatre, Kyiv, Alex Borovenskiy, said
"We are pleased to welcome Kristin to Kyiv. We consider this visit a tremendous sign of solidarity from all the UK theatre world."

Donbas, 2014. A nameless woman stands in the street. Wearing a pair of dark black sunglasses, she tries to sell a basket of kittens. She has lost everything else she holds dear: her home, her family, her hope. Russia has taken over Crimea and stirred up ongoing violence in her beloved homeland of Donbas. Betrayed by her neighbour and brutalised by Russian-backed militia, her hope has waned for humanity. She can only now place her hope in finding a home for a basket of kittens, a home she cannot offer.

An urgent piece of new writing from Neda Nezhdana that starkly reveals the roots of Russia's war on Ukraine through the eyes of one woman. Its original production at the Finborough Theatre received huge press acclaim, and was nominated for both Best New Play and Best Lead Performance in A Play in the OffWestEnd Awards.

