Calling all aspiring journalists and critics - The ENO Response scheme has now opened its application for the 2022/23 Season! ENO Response is a training scheme for aspiring journalists and opera critics.

The ENO Response scheme is run in partnership by the ENO and The Critics' Circle, across the ENO's 2022/23 opera season at the London Coliseum. ENO Response offers people with an ambition to be writers the opportunity to review world-class opera while receiving writing advice and feedback from industry mentors to help them develop and hone their craft.

This season, the ENO are seeking 10-12 committed writers who wish to develop their critical writing skills. The ENO are actively encouraging applications from those who are underrepresented in opera and the arts industry.

The aim of the ENO Response scheme is to increase the range of voices and perspectives that contribute to opera's national conversation, ensuring the audience gateway into opera is as wide as possible. It's part of the ENO's broad commitment as a leading arts organisation to develop talent across all areas of the art form - from singers, conductors, technicians, musicians and beyond. Applicants from across the UK are encouraged to apply, and reasonable travel expenses to and from reviewed performances will be reimbursed.

While the ENO are looking for the widest range of people, some things are highly desirable; a strong interest in music, opera and/or theatre, an ability to communicate confidently through writing and an interest in developing a critical voice. While knowledge of opera isn't essential, a desire and commitment to learn about it is.

For more information on the ENO Response scheme and to find out how to apply, please go to: www.eno.org/about/careers/vacancies/eno-response/

The closing date for the application is Sunday 14 August 2022, 23:59.

