Take A Virtual Tour of the V&A's Theatre and Performance Collection
In the latest inspired response to the shutdown, the Victoria and Albert Museum's Senior Curator of Modern and Contemporary Performance, Simon Sladen, is giving a virtual tour of the V&A's theatre and performance collection on Twitter.
Highlights include actress Ellen Terry's wig, William Shakespeare's First Folio, and original Tommy Cooper posters. Get more updates via @theatrecurator
