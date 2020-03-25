Take A Virtual Tour of the V&A's Theatre and Performance Collection

Article Pixel Mar. 25, 2020  

In the latest inspired response to the shutdown, the Victoria and Albert Museum's Senior Curator of Modern and Contemporary Performance, Simon Sladen, is giving a virtual tour of the V&A's theatre and performance collection on Twitter.

Highlights include actress Ellen Terry's wig, William Shakespeare's First Folio, and original Tommy Cooper posters. Get more updates via @theatrecurator



