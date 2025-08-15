THE UNLIKELY PILGRAMAGE OF HAROLD FRY to Transfer to the West End In January 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Chichester Festival Theatre production of The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry will transfer to the West End. It will begin performances at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, London on 29 January and run until 18 April 2026.

Priority tickets will be released on 9 September 2025 followed by general public on-sale from 10 September 2025. To sign up for priority ticket access, visit HaroldFryMusical.com

Funny, profound, deeply moving and uplifting, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is a joyous new musical adapted by Rachel Joyce from her multi-million selling novel, with score by the chart-topping indie musician, Passenger (Let Her Go) and directed by Katy Rudd (Ballet Shoes, The Ocean at the End of the Lane NT/West End)). Recreating their roles are Mark Addy (The Full Monty, The Rig and Game of Thrones) as Harold and Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park with George, Hello, Dolly) as Maureen. Further casting is yet to be announced.

Harold Fry was never meant to be a hero. An ordinary man in an ordinary life until a letter from a long-lost friend sends him out the front door… and he keeps on walking.

From Devon’s quiet lanes to the windswept streets of Berwick-upon-Tweed, his journey becomes a pilgrimage of love, redemption, and second chances. Strangers turn into companions, kindness appears in unexpected places, and the road reveals more than Harold ever imagined. Back home, his wife Maureen begins her own journey, one that might bring them together again.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is a moving celebration of the human spirit and a reminder it’s never too late to start again.

The designer is Samuel Wyer, the choreographer is Tom Jackson Greaves, arrangement orchestration and additional music is by Jeremy Holland-Smith, musical supervision and additional music is by Phil Bateman, the lighting designer is Paule Constable, the sound designers are Ian Dickinson and Gareth Tucker for Autograph, the video designer is Ash J Woodward, the casting director is Anna Cooper CDG, the musical director is Chris Poon, the adaptation is co-created by Rachel Joyce, Peter Darling and Katy Rudd, the dramaturg is Nick Sidi and the associate director is Jamie Manton.