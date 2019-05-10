THE TWILIGHT ZONE Will Host a Series of Post-Show Q&As

The West End production of The Twilight Zone, currently running at the Ambassadors Theatre, continues to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the original and iconic CBS television series by Rod Serling with a series of special post-show Q&A's.

The first event will take place on Friday 17 May, immediately following the evening performance at the Ambassadors Theatre. This Q&A will explore the imagination and why we have it, the close links between science and science fiction, as well as why The Twilight Zone franchise continues to be such a major influence.

Introducing the event and the panel will be Producer, Ron Fogelman. The panel will include members of the cast, as well as two very special guests:

Christopher Beaumont representing the Estate of Charles Beaumont, one of the most important writers to contribute to the original series and whose classic story Perchance To Dream appears in the stage adaptation. The story follows the plight of Edward Hall, a man who cannot risk falling asleep or else he might confront the beautiful and sinister woman in his dreams.

Roger Luckhurst is Professor of Modern Literature at Birkbeck College, University of London. Luckhurst has written two histories of science fiction, the most recent published by the British Library in 2017. He has also written the British Film Institute classic on Ridley Scott's Alien. His latest book is a history of the corridor from 1698 to the present day, which scandalously fails to mention Doctor Who even once.

Guests for the next Q&A event will be announced soon.

The highly successful West End transfer must end with the season finale on Saturday 1 June 2019. Adapted by Anne Washburn (Shipwreck, Mr. Burns) and directed by the multi award-winning director (winner of 7 Olivier Awards), Richard Jones, this production of the acclaimed classic CBS television series The Twilight Zone is an ingenious mixture of morality tales, fables and fantasy that are as relevant today as when audiences first encountered them.

The West End production has designs by Paul Steinberg, with costume design by Nicky Gillibrand, choreography by Aletta Collins, lighting design by Mimi Jordan Sherin, and D.M Wood, composer and sound design by Sarah Angliss, sound by Christopher Shutt, casting by Julia Horan, and illusions by Richard Wiseman and Will Houstoun.

The talented ensemble cast comprises of: Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Alisha Bailey, Natasha J Barnes, Adrianna Bertola, Dan Crossley, Dyfan Dwyfor, Neil Haigh, Nicholas Karimi, Lauren O'Neill and Matthew Steer.

The Twilight Zone stage production is presented under license by CBS Consumer Products and produced by Ron Fogelman for Your Next Stop Limited and the Almeida Theatre. Kenny Wax is executive producer.

The Twilight Zone is based on original stories by Rod Serling, and two of the most frequent and celebrated contributors, Charles Beaumont and Richard Matheson from the CBS television series. It is one of television's most revered and influential science-fiction fantasy shows and ran on American network CBS from 1959 to 1964, winning 3 Emmy Awards during its 156-episode run. Its incisive parables explore humanity's hopes, despairs, prides and prejudices. The programme has had a seminal influence on popular culture; from Stephen King to Lin-Manuel Miranda, Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan to Steven Spielberg, The Simpsons to Black Mirror.

With the original series celebrating its 60th Anniversary Year, a new version of The Twilight Zone recently premiered on CBS All Access in April 2019 with Jordan Peele serving as host and narrator. The new series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg's Genre Films. Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You