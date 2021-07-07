THE SHOW MUST GO ON! LIVE AT THE PALACE THEATRE Charity Concert Will Be Broadcast On SkyArts Next Weekend

After a record-breaking sell-out run at The Palace Theatre, and over 600,000 views worldwide from the online stream, the producers of THE SHOW MUST GO ON! LIVE AT THE PALACE THEATRE have announced that the show will broadcast on SkyArts on Sunday 18 July at 8pm to give theatre fans the chance to relive the West Ends biggest celebration. Sky Arts is free for everyone to watch on Freeview Channel 11.

Filmed by National Theatre Live on Sunday 6 June from the Palace Theatre, 'The Show Must Go On! LIVE included performances from the world's most iconic musicals with many returning to the West End stage for the first time in 15 months. This stunning concert performance thrilled theatre fans from all over the world and all profits, including £100,000 of combined donations and merchandise sales from the broadcast night went to theatre charities, Acting For Others and Fleabag Support Fund+ who are currently helping theatre workers who have been out of work due to the pandemic.

The concert was produced by Theatre Support Fund+ which was founded during the pandemic to raise monies theatre freelancers affected by the closure of theatres across the country. They started out with the iconic 'The Show Must Go On! design and went from producing t-shirts to producing a week long concert! The team have now raised over £1 million for the aforementioned charities.

How to Donate:

Audiences can still donate via the website, www.theatresupportfund.co.uk/donate or can donate up to £20 by texting 'THEATRE' followed by the amount you want to donate to 70460.

Performers:

This celebration of West End theatre was hosted by musical theatre legends, Bonnie Langford ("9 to 5 the Musical", "42nd Street") and Trevor Dion Nicholas ("Hamilton", "Aladdin") and included performances from 18 of the best musicals in London. This concert was a wonderful celebration of all of these shows coming together in a unique one-off production which audiences can now watch from the comfort in their own homes on SkyArts.

The full line up of performances at the concert included, Aisha Jawando in a performance from TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, Marcus Harman in a performance from Dear Evan Hansen, Sharan Phull in a performance from Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Collette Guitart and Hana Stewart who will alternate in a performance from SIX, Trevor Dion Nicholas in a performance from Hamilton, Dom Simpson and Tom Xander in a performance from The Book of Mormon, Laura Pick in a performance from WICKED, Tilly-Raye Bayer, Imogen Cole, Alyssa D'Souza, Alex Munden and Carly Thoms in a performance from the Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda The Musical, Jordan Luke Gage in a performance from & Juliet, John Owen Jones in a performance from Les Misérables, Kayi Ushe and Janique Charles in a performance from Disney's The Lion King, Christine Allado and Alexia Khadime in a performance from The Prince of Egypt, Alice Fearn in a performance from Come From Away, Lucy St Louis and Rhys Whitfield in a performance from The Phantom Of The Opera, Zizi Strallen in a performance from Mary Poppins and Mazz Murray in a performance from MAMMA MIA! In addition, Olly Dobson in a performance from Back to the Future The Musical and Aimie Atkinson in a performance from Pretty Woman The Musical. And a choir of 16 which is made up of Musical Theatre 2020 graduates.

How to Watch:

'The Show Must Go On! LIVE at the Palace Theatre' will broadcast on SkyArts on Sunday 18 July at 8pm. It will be repeated on Saturday 24 July at 8.45am and Sunday 25 July at 2pm.