THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Offers £10 Front Row Tickets for All September Performances

As The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier and Tony Award-winning smash hit running at the Duchess Theatre prepares to celebrate 10 years in the West End on September 10th, Mischief will release over 360 £10 front row tickets throughout September. To access these tickets, sign up at www.MischiefComedy.com to receive weekly ticket release via email every Friday at 12 noon from 30 August.

The co-writers and original performers in the show, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer andHenry Shields said: ‘We can’t quite believe it’s been 10 years since our show began its run at the Duchess Theatre. When we began our journey at the Old Red Lion Theatre – none of us imagined that The Play that Goes Wrong would have reached this milestone. And we are delighted to be able to celebrate with our loyal audiences by releasing 360 front row tickets for £10 throughout our anniversary month of September.’

The £10 Tickets for the 10th Anniversary Video song sung by Tenors has also been released today. Check out the video, sung by the London Gay Men’s Chorus.

We have some exciting news to tell you through song...



? Get £10 front row tickets to celebrate our 10th anniversary in September ?



Sign up to our newsletter now, to receive the weekly ticket release via email from 30 August: https://t.co/bW5T6fTCFY pic.twitter.com/omxnrCiYXT — The Play That Goes Wrong (@playgoeswrong) August 21, 2024

The Play That Goes Wrong opened at the Duchess Theatre in September 2014 and the production shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at The Old Red Lion Theatre playing to only four paying customers. The show’s success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name ‘Mischief’ and created an extraordinary body of work over the past decade.

The cast of The Play that Goes Wrong is: Jordan Akkaya as Trevor, Daniel Anthony as Dennis, Joe Bolland as Jonathan, Daniel Fraser as Chris, Billie Hamer as Annie, Owen Jenkins as Robert, Jay Olpin as Max and Hannah Sinclair Robinson as Sandra. The understudies are: Alex Bird, Munashe Chirisa, Colm Gleeson, Dumile Sibanda and Alice Stokoe.

The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and is directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, original music by Rob Falconer, sound design by Andy Johnson, the Associate Director is Amy Milburn and the Resident Director is Lexie Ward. The Play That Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.

