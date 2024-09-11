THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Celebrates 10th Anniversary & Extends to February 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Play That Goes Wrong, celebrated 10 years at the Duchess Theatre in London's West End last night (10 September 2024) with a special 10th Birthday Gala Performance and today announced that performances would be extended to February 2026.

Original Company members and creators of The Play That Goes Wrong and other special guests attended the glittering gala performance, with original members of the company joining the current cast on stage.

Co-writers Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields said: “We are so proud that The Play that Goes Wrong is celebrating its 10th Birthday in the West End. It is a such a joyful show that still makes us laugh even now. We are so grateful to everyone who has been part of its decade long journey”

The Play That Goes Wrong opened at the Duchess Theatre in September 2014 and the production shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at The Old Red Lion Theatre playing to only four paying customers. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name ‘Mischief' and created an extraordinary body of work over the past decade.

The show's many achievements to date include:

Over 3500 performances of The Play That Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre.

During the West End run members of The Cornley Drama Society have been hit (by objects or each other) more than 125,545 times

106 actors have performed in the show's Duchess Theatre run.

The show has won 11 awards, including an Olivier, Tony and a Moliere.

There have been productions of the play in 49 countries and in every continent except Antarctica (where producers fear a frosty reception).

More than 4,246,481 million people have seen the show worldwide, and there have been 7,822 performances in the English language.

An actor has shouted out for a ledger 54,747 times. (And that's only in English.)

A total of 58,180 door slams in America alone.

8 million people watched the 2015 performance at The Royal Variety Performance, with a further 6.3 million seeing the clip on YouTube.

2,607 fire extinguishers have been used to put out fires in The Play That Goes Wrong somewhere in the world in these past ten years.

Winston the Dog has been successfully located zero times.

The cast of The Play that Goes Wrong is: Jordan Akkaya as Trevor, Daniel Anthony as Dennis, Joe Bolland as Jonathan, Daniel Fraser as Chris, Billie Hamer as Annie, Owen Jenkins as Robert, Jay Olpin as Max and Hannah Sinclair Robinson as Sandra. The understudies are: Alex Bird, Munashe Chirisa, Colm Gleeson, Dumile Sibanda and Alice Stokoe.

The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and is directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, original music by Rob Falconer, sound design by Andy Johnson, the Associate Director is Amy Milburn and the Resident Director is Lexie Ward. The Play That Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.

