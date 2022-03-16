THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Announces New Touring Cast

The Play That Goes Wrong, Mischief's Olivier Award-winning box office hit that continues to entertain audiences on a global scale, today announces casting for its 2022 UK Tour. The cast includes new and returning performers: Kazeem Tosin Amore as Robert, Colin Burnicle as Chris, Damien James as Dennis, Beth Lilly as Annie, Edi De Melo as Max, Aisha Numah as Sandra, Gabriel Paul as Trevor and Steven Rostance as Jonathan, with understudies Harry Boyd, Mary McGurk, Clare Noy and Will Taylor.

Embarking on its fifth national tour, the production will open at Theatre Royal Bath on 20 April before visiting Mold, Southend, Leicester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Cardiff, Plymouth, Bristol, Sheffield, Hull, Milton Keynes, Dartford and Guildford, until 13 August 2022.

Awarded the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a Tony Award for the Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong is now booking into its ninth year in the West End and continues to delight audiences around the world, also currently running off Broadway and in Chicago. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name 'Mischief' and created an extraordinary body of work. Now celebrating 10 years since its first performance at The Old Red Lion fringe venue, with only four paying customers, The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down. Since then, it has played to an audience of over two million in over 35 countries and on every continent, except for Antarctica, which it has avoided for fear of a chilly reception.

The play features the (fictional) Cornley Drama Society who are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong... does! As the accident prone thesps battle against all the odds to reach their final curtain call, hilarious results ensue!

Mischief's other West End successes include Magic Goes Wrong, Groan Ups, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Mischief Movie Night and A Comedy About A Bank Robbery. Magic Goes Wrong is also currently touring the UK until 29 May 2022. The second series of their award-winning television comedy, The Goes Wrong Show, launched on BBC One in September 2021. The five-part series was broadcast weekly and is currently available on BBC iPlayer. The company is owned and controlled by its original members and is led by a creative group and its directors Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.

The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields. The tour is directed by Sean Turner, originally directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Andy Johnson and resident director Amy Marchant. The Play That Goes Wrong is produced by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.

Tour Dates

Wed 20 - Sun 24 April

BATH Theatre Royal

Sawclose, Bath BA1 1ET

Eves 7.30pm, Mats Thu, Sat & Sun 2.30pm

BOX OFFICE 01225 448844 | theatreroyal.org.uk

Tue 26 - Sat 30 April

MOLD Theatr Clwyd

Raikes Lane, Mold CH7 1YA

Eves 7.30pm, Mats Thu & Sat 2.30pm

BOX OFFICE 01352 344101 | theatrclwyd.com

Mon 2 - Sat 7 May

SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

Station Road, Southend-on-Sea, Essex SS0 7RA

Eves 8.00pm, Mats Wed & Sat 2.30pm

BOX OFFICE 0343 310 0030 | cliffspavilion.co.uk

Mon 9 - Sat 14 May

LEICESTER Curve

60 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB

Eves 7.30pm, Mats Thu & Sat 2.15pm

BOX OFFICE 0116 242 3595 | curveonline.co.uk

Mon 16 - Sat 21 May

BIRMINGHAM The Alexandra

Suffolk Street, Queensway, Birmingham B5 4DS

Eves 7.30pm, Mats Wed & Sat 2.30pm

BOX OFFICE 0333 0096690 | atgtickets.com/birmingham

Mon 23 - Sat 28 May

LIVERPOOL Empire Theatre

Lime Street, Liverpool, Merseyside L1 1JE

Eves 7.30pm, Mats Wed & Sat 2.30pm

BOX OFFICE 0333 0096690 | atgtickets.com/liverpool

Mon 30 May - Sat 4 June

MANCHESTER Opera House

3 Quay Street, Manchester M3 3HP

Eves 7.30pm, Mats Wed & Sat 2.30pm

BOX OFFICE 0333 0096690 | atgtickets.com/manchester

Mon 6 - Sat 11 June

Newcastle Theatre Royal

100 Grey St, Newcastle Upon Tyne NE1 6BR

Eves 7.30pm, Mats Thu 2pm & Sat 2.30pm

BOX OFFICE 08448 11 21 21 | theatreroyal.co.uk

Mon 13 - Sat 18 June

CARDIFF Wales Millennium Centre

Bute Place, Cardiff CF10 5AL

Eves 7.30pm, Mats Thu 2.30pm & Sat 2.30pm

BOX OFFICE 029 2063 6464 | wmc.org.uk

Mon 27 June - Sat 2 July

PLYMOUTH Theatre Royal Plymouth

Royal Parade, Plymouth PL1 2TR

Eves 7.30pm, Mats Thu & Sat 2.30pm

BOX OFFICE 01752 267222 | theatreroyal.com

Mon 4 - Sat 9 July

BRISTOL Hippodrome

St Augustine's Parade, Bristol BS1 4UZ

Eves 7.30pm, Mats Wed & Sat 2.30pm

BOX OFFICE 0333 0096690 | atgtickets.com/bristol

Mon 11 - Sat 16 July

SHEFFIELD Lyceum Theatre

55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 1DA

Eves 7.30pm, Mats Thu 2pm & Sat 3pm

BOX OFFICE 0114 249 6000 | sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Mon 18 - Sat 23 July

HULL New Theatre

Kingston Square, Hull HU1 3HF

Eves 7.30pm, Mats Wed & Sat 2.30pm

BOX OFFICE 01482 300 306 | hulltheatres.co.uk

Mon 25 - Sat 30 July

MILTON KEYNES Theatre

500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 3NZ

Eves 7.30pm, Mats Wed & Sat 2.30pm

BOX OFFICE 0333 0096690 | atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

Mon 1 - Sat 6 August

DARTFORD Orchard Theatre

Home Gardens, Dartford DA1 1ED

Eves 7.30pm, Mats Wed & Sat 2.30pm

BOX OFFICE 01322 220000 | orchardtheatre.co.uk

Mon 8 - Sat 13 August

GUILDFORD Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

Millbrook, Guildford GU1 3UX

Eves 7.30pm, Mats Thu & Sat 2.30pm

BOX OFFICE 01483 44 00 00 | yvonne-arnaud.co.uk