THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Announces New London Casting

The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award-winning box office hit today announces a brand new cast at The Duchess Theatre from Tuesday 5th April 2022.

The new cast will include Tomisin Ajani as Trevor, Jo Ben Ayed as Dennis, Ashh Blackwood as Annie, Anya de Villiers as Sandra, Tendai Humphrey Sitima as Robert, Scott Hunter as Max, Oliver Mott as Jonathan, and Mikhail Sen as Chris. The company is completed by Roisin Fahey, Charlie Richards, Stuart Vincent, Emily Waters and Jack Whittle.

The Play That Goes Wrong is blundering its way through its 8th year in the West End and is currently booking until April 2023. In August 2021 it became the longest running play at The Duchess Theatre (since the theatre opened in 1929), and is the longest running comedy in the West End.

Awarded the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a Tony Award for the Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong continues to delight audiences in the West End and around the world. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name 'Mischief' and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance atThe Old Red Lion nearly 10 years ago with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over two million and now has productions in over 30 countries.

The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and is directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, original music by Rob Falconer, sound design by Andy Johnson, the associate director is Sean Turner and the resident director is Amy Marchant. The Play That Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.

Mischief Theatre Ltd. was founded in 2008 by a group of acting graduates of LAMDA and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief performs across the UK and internationally with original scripted and improvised work and also has a programme of workshops. The Play That Goes Wrong is currently playing in the West End and begins a three-month tour at Bath Theatre Royal in April, with both Magic Goes Wrong and Groan Ups currently touring the UK. Series 2 of the BBC comedy The Goes Wrong Show is currently available to watch on iPlayer. The company is owned and controlled by its original members and is led by a creative group and its directors Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.