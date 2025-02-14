THE OTHER PLACE Will Be Available to Stream on National Theatre At Home

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre streaming platform National Theatre at Home will release the world premiere of The Other Place, a new play inspired by Sophocles' classic story Antigone, directed and written by Alexander Zeldin (The Confessions, Faith, Hope and Charity) with music by Yannis Philippakis (Foals).

From March, audiences can watch the cast which includes Emma D'Arcy (House of the Dragon) as Annie, Tobias Menzies (The Crown) as Chris, Alison Oliver (Saltburn) as Issy, Nina Sosanya (Screw) as Erica, Jerry Killick (The Confessions) as Terry, and Lee Braithwaite (Cowbois) as Leni on National Theatre at Home.

Two sisters reunite on the anniversary of the death of their father. Their uncle has remodelled their family home, in an attempt at a fresh start. But one sister's sudden reappearance threatens to shatter this fragile idyll as she demands justice for the pain she carries.

Audiences can exclusively access over 100 productions with new titles added every month with a monthly subscription for £9.99 or an annual subscription for £99.99.

All titles on National Theatre at Home are available with captions, and over 85% of titles are available with Audio Description.

Comments