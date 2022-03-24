THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE Limited Run Enters Final 7 Weeks

The National Theatre's critically acclaimed production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane will play its final performance on 14 May 2022. Following a successful limited run at the Duke of York's Theatre in the West End, there are now just seven weeks remaining of the run. The first major stage adaptation of Neil Gaiman'sa??fantasy novel is adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd. Aa??modern myth, where the power of imagination and storytelling transports audiencesa??on a spellbinding and spectacular adventure, tickets for the final few weeks - including 16 performances across the Easter holidays - are on sale via oceanwestend.com. Suitable for audiences 12+.

Returning to his childhood home, a mana??findsa??himself standing beside the duck pond of thea??old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play. He's transported to his 12th birthday when his friend Lettie claimed it wasn't a pond, but an ocean...a??Plunged into a magical world,a??the children'sa??survival depends on their ability to reckon witha??dark, ancient forces that threaten to destroy everything around them.a??

Production images featuring the company can be downloaded here. The 16-strong cast are: Ruby Ablett, James Bamford (Boy), Emma Bown, Charlie Cameron, Jeff D'Sangalang, Kieran Garland, Siubhan Harrison (Ginnie Hempstock), Miranda Heath, Penny Layden (Old Mrs Hempstock), Tom Mackley, Charleen Qwaye, Grace Hogg-Robinson (Sis), Laura Rogers (Ursula), Nicolas Tennant (Dad), Nia Towle (Lettie Hempstock) and Peter Twose.

Neil Gaiman is known for his graphic novels, including Thea??Sandmana??series (with a major new Netflix series scheduled for release in 2022); his novels for adults and children including Stardust, Coraline, and The Graveyard Book; and multiple film and television projects including Good Omens and Anansi Boys for Amazon Prime.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane introduces audiences to Gaiman's magical world and the much-loved characters that inhabit it, showcasing the production's set design bya??Fly Davis and costume and puppet design bya??Samuel Wyer.a??Movement direction is bya??Steven Hoggett, composition bya??Jherek Bischoff, lighting design bya??Paule Constable (Winner of Best Lighting Design at the 2020 Olivier Awards), sound design bya??Ian Dickinson, magic and illusions direction and design bya??Jamie Harrisona??and puppetry direction bya??Finn Caldwell.a??Casting is by Lauren Evans.