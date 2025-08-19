THE NUTCRACKER NOIR Immersive Dining Experience By Secret Theatre Sets Cast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Christmas, DesignScene and Secret Theatre will present The Nutcracker Noir – a brand-new immersive dining experience and modern reimagining of the classic Christmas tale that promises to be the festive dining show of the season.

Transforming Protein Studios in the heart of Shoreditch into a festive extravaganza for a limited time (26th November – 21st December), this immersive dining experience combines world-class performances, mischief and theatrical storytelling with decadent dishes from immersive dining specialist Jenny McNeill at Feast & Fable (Gingerline, Fat Duck). Set against a backdrop of immersive, otherworldly sets, The Nutcracker Noir comes vividly to life in an eclectic and enchanting celebration. The Nutcracker Noir features a truly exceptional cast, showcasing some of the brightest talent fresh from London's West End. Anita Nicole (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime) takes centre stage as Clara, joined by Jairus McClanahan (Hamilton) as her younger brother Frank Zane, and Patrick Wilden (Cabaret, Stage Door) as Jazz, Frank's best friend and a fellow lost boy.

The cast also includes a stellar lineup of immersive and musical theatre performers: Christopher Howell (Punchdrunk)as Elf Eldar, Jessica Alonso (Pelotas, Vampire Virus, Art of Dying - Hong Kong, The Great Gatsby - Madrid) as Madame Zel, a theatre critic who plays a key role in the show's direction, and Shoko Ito (Wicked, Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty and The Nutcracker) as Clara's best friend, Angie. David-Michael Johnson (The Bodyguard, Starlight Express and Dirty Dancing) appears as Clara's long-lost father, and Alex Codd—renowned for his work as Assistant Choreographer to Gary Lloyd on Rehab and most recently as choreographer on Beauty and the Beast—joins the story as a mysterious outsider who Clara entrusts to help bring the Nutcracker to life.

Rounding out the ensemble, Tianna Sealy-Jewiss (BOMBAY SUPERSTAR, Rock of Ages, Cross Roads) plays Future, a phenomenal dancer who has lost their way and finds renewed inspiration through Clara. Phoebe Coray (Celebrity Cruises, Sex Education on Netflix, War 2, The Collection on Amazon Prime) plays Flow, a wild Welsh talent, who caught Clara's eye as London's most fantastic specialist performer. Finally, Safeena Ladha (39 Steps - West-End and UK tour, The Great Gatsby, Immersive Everywhere; Dracula – A Comedy of Terrors) steps into the role of Saffy the Deck Slayer, blending movie quotes, game sounds and pop culture references between nostalgic tunes to create her signature DJ style.

Together, this dynamic ensemble will deliver soaring vocals, powerful drama, and a touch of mystery, elevating the immersive Christmas dining experience to extraordinary new heights. Written and directed by industry powerhouse and immersive pioneer Richard Crawford (SE7EN / The Great Gatsby), choreographed & co-directed by world-renowned and award-winning West End director Gary Lloyd (Thriller Live / Heathers) and designed, managed and produced by respected creative industry expert and founder of DesignScene Attila Keskin, (Amazon MGM Studios, Apple, Pinterest and Bacardi), the production will present some of the sector's finest talent.

Designed for groups who love the unexpected twinned with a hint of the decadent, The Nutcracker Noir promises guests a seasonal experience like no other and is set to create a new standard for festive dining experiences. Showcasing a uniquely designed food and drink concept curated by leading immersive dining specialist Jenny McNeill's Feast + Fable (Fat Duck, Gingerline) combined with original storytelling and a newly imagined world, it truly is the ultimate Christmas party!

Tickets are now on sale from £48 (show only) and with various packages available for the full experience.