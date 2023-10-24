THE MONGOL KHAN Stage Production Launches Graphic Novel

A graphic novel version will be released of the stage show, The Mongol Khan, playing at London's Coliseum November 17 - December 2, 2023.

Mongolia, 2,000 years ago: The Khan of a great empire has a problem. Both his wife and his beloved consort have given birth, a few days apart. The Khan is suspicious because he has had no relations with his wife for years. The baby cannot be his. In fact, she has been having an affair with his trusted adviser, who is determined that his son, not the Khan's, will inherit the empire. He forces his mistress, the Queen, to switch the babies. She does, with dire consequences. The Khan must choose which of these two boys will inherit – the idiot whom he believes is his, or the sensible one whose paternity he doubts? His decision rocks the empire to its foundations. In a tale of secrets, revenge, and naked ambition, he emerges as the guarantor of stability in a brutal world – the heroic leader of an empire from which the Mongols will eventually arise.

The Mongol Khan Graphic Novel will be on sale at the London Coliseum throughout the run of the production (17 November - 2 December) and will also be available from Click Here and https://themongolkhan.com/ from 8 November.

Diamond Comic Distributors Catalogue out in December 2023. Immediate orders with: Maktub Productions: unro@maktubproductions.co.uk and Wild Yak Productions: info@wildyak.co.uk.