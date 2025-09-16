THE LORD OF THE RINGS - A MUSICAL TALE Cancels Run at Theatre Royal Plymouth

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kevin Wallace announced that the forthcoming sold-out eight-day run of The Lord of the Rings - A Musical Tale at Theatre Royal Plymouth this October has had to be cancelled.

When tickets went on sale in October 2024, the plan was to launch the international tour with an exclusive UK date in Plymouth. Since then, however, unexpected changes to the originally planned international tour routing required the UK based production company to secure alternative post-Plymouth touring dates. While the producers continue to engage with international markets to revise the routing, it has not proved possible to conclude those arrangements in time for the Plymouth season to proceed.

Producer Kevin Wallace explains, “Cancelling the sold-out eight-day run at Theatre Royal Plymouth is a hugely regrettable outcome, and we want to assure audiences that this decision was not taken lightly. While continuing to work on alternative international dates, it has not been possible to confirm the wider tour dates in time to make the Plymouth season viable.

We are truly sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience this will cause, especially for those who made arrangements to attend, for Theatre Royal Plymouth who have remained accommodating and supportive of the production, and to the cast, crew and creative team looking forward to playing Plymouth.

The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale has always been a journey – rewarding and at times challenging, and we remain absolutely committed to bringing the production to UK and international audiences in the near future.”

All ticket-holders will automatically receive a refund via Theatre Royal Plymouth and will be contacted directly with details.

For more information on all worldwide productions, visit www.lotrmusical.com.