THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE Will Open in the West End Starring Samantha Womack

The smash-hit production of C.S. Lewis' classic The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which has been wowing audiences around the UK and Ireland, will make its West End premiere this summer at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, Drury Lane, London. The show has been seen and enjoyed by a quarter of a million people on its nineteen-week tour which ended triumphantly this month in Bristol where it was described as 'a must-see production - an exceptional re-imagining of a treasured story to bewitch and beguile the whole family.'

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe - starring Samantha Womack as the evil White Witch - will begin performances on 18 July 2022 and play a strictly limited season through until 8 January 2023, with a Press Night on Thursday 28 July.

Booking for The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at the Gillian Lynne Theatre opens at 12 NOON today (Friday 20 May 2022) and tickets can be booked from the box office via www.lionwitchonstage.com.

Step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet Mr Tumnus the faun, talking beavers, Aslan (the noble king of Narnia) and the coldest, most evil White Witch.

C.S. Lewis' book (published by HarperCollins) has been engrossing readers young and old for over 70 years, has sold 85 million copies in 60 languages and is one of the top ten best-selling books of all time. More information about C.S. Lewis from www.narnia.com.

Samantha Womack recently played the lead role in the sold-out production of The Girl on the Train in the West End and on tour. Her past theatre roles include the Tony award-winning production of South Pacific in which she starred alongside Patrick Swayze, Guys and Dolls at London's Piccadilly Theatre (directed by Michael Grandage) and playing Emma in an award-winning production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal (directed by Sir Peter Hall). Her varied work on television has seen Samantha moving from comedy to drama with the cult success of BBC's Game On and Babes in the Wood to ITV's gritty crime drama Liverpool 1, Imogen's Face and Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders. Films include playing the unhinged mother of Eggsy in the The Kingsman franchise sharing the screen with Colin Firth and Samuel L Jackson and playing Hazel in Jon Godber's Up 'n Under.

The full cast will be announced soon.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is directed by Michael Fentiman based on the original production by Sally Cookson.

Joining Michael Fentiman on the creative team are Set and Costume Designer Tom Paris, Composers Benji Bower and Barnaby Race, Choreographer Shannelle 'Tali' Fergus, Lighting Designer Jack Knowles, Sound Designers Ian Dickinson and Gareth Tucker for Autograph, Puppetry Director Toby Olié, Puppetry Designer Max Humphries, Aerial Director Gwen Hales, Illusionist Chris Fisher, Music Director Toby Higgins, Casting Director Will Burton CDG, Fight Director Jonathan Holby, Wigs, Hair and Make-Up Designer Susanna Peretz, Props Supervisor Lizzie Frankl for Propworks, Dramaturg Adam Peck and Movement Consultant Dan Canham.

Director Michael Fentiman said: "I'm delighted to be bringing our production of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe to the Gillian Lynne Theatre. The production celebrates the magic of live theatre and is led by a multi-talented cast of actors, singers, musicians, dancers and puppeteers; it is a celebration of the possibilities of the collective imagination and the boundless wonders of individual skill.

This story, about a community battling hardship in the darkest of winters, who together find freedom again in the light of summer, couldn't be more pertinent for these times."

Michael's previous productions include the Olivier Award-nominated Amélie (Watermill Theatre/The Other Palace/UK Tour and West End), The Windsors: Endgame (West End), The Importance of Being Earnest (Vaudeville Theatre), the 50th anniversary production of Joe Orton's Loot (Park Theatre/Watermill Theatre), Titus Andronicus and Ahasverus (Royal Shakespeare Company), The Taming of the Shrew (Sherman Theatre/Tron Theatre) and, as director and writer, CinderELLA (Nuffield Southampton) and The Last Days of Anne Boleyn (Tower of London).

Producer Chris Harper said: "This wonderful production has been delighting audiences up and down the country and I am so thrilled that we can bring this magical family show to the West End this summer. We can't wait for children and adults alike to join us on this spectacular journey through the wardrobe"

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is produced by Elliott & Harper Productions and Catherine Schreiber and was first produced at the Leeds Playhouse.