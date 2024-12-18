THE LIGHTNING THIEF Extends Run at The Other Palace

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will be extending its run at The Other Palace in London until 31 August 2025. The musical first premiered off-Broadway in 2014 to rave reviews and went on to have two US tours, an off-Broadway run in 2017 and a 16-week limited run on Broadway in 2019.

Jenny Seagrove, Chairperson of Bill Kenwright Ltd said “It’s been thrilling to bring The Lightning Thief to London and to work with the incredible cast and creative team led by director and choreographer Lizzi Gee. Readers and audiences of all generations have loved the books, films and TV series and now they’ve truly embraced the musical in London. I’m delighted that we are extending the run at The Other Palace through to 31 August.”

Paul Taylor-Mills has said. “We are overwhelmed by the phenomenal response to The Lightning Thief. Seeing such passion from audiences of all ages has been truly magical. We’re excited to extend our run and give even more fans the chance to experience this extraordinary mythical adventure live on stage.”

When New York City teenager Percy Jackson discovers that he is the half-blood son of the Greek god, Poseidon, his life takes a dramatic turn as he is plunged into a world much bigger than he could possibly have imagined.

With newly discovered powers he is unable to control, an unwanted destiny and a whole textbook’s worth of mythical monsters on his trail, Percy must learn what it means to be a hero. The future of the world hangs in the balance as Percy and his friends embark on an epic adventure that will have you on the edge of your seat.

This dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s bestselling The Lightning Thief has a book by Joe Tracz (Be More Chill), music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki (Monstersongs) and is directed and choreographed by Lizzi Gee (Groundhog Day). Set and costume design is by Ryan Dawson Laight (My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?)) with lighting design by Charlie Morgan Jones (Derren Brown - Showman), sound design by Dominic Bilkey (The Lehman Trilogy), video design by Duncan McLean (Shrek The Musical), illusions by Richard Pinner (Here You Come Again), fight direction by Lisa Connell (Heathers) and puppet direction by Laura Cubitt (A Monster Calls). The musical supervisor is Jeremy Wootton (Heathers), and musical director is Ben McQuigg (The Power of Camelot). Assistant Director is Danielle Kassaraté (Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), assistant choreographer Libby Watts (Wicked) and associate set and Costume Designer is Christophe Eynde.

Casting for the extension is to be announced.

