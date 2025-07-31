Stephen Fry and Others Join THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST West End Transfer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Theatre has announced further casting for the West End transfer of its critically acclaimed production of The Importance of Being Earnest. Joining Olly Alexander, who plays the role of Algernon Moncrieff, is Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Jack Worthing, Hugh Dennis as Rev. Canon Chasuble, Shobna Gulati as Miss Prism, Kitty Hawthorne as Gwendolen Fairfax, Jessica Whitehurst as Cecily Cardew, Hayley Carmichael as Merriman/Lane, and Stephen Fry as Lady Bracknell.

The show will run for a limited season at the Noël Coward Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, in a co-production with Sonia Friedman Productions, from 18 September 2025 until 10 January 2026.

This production directed by Max Webster, is a joyful and flamboyant reimagining of Oscar Wilde’s most celebrated comedy.

Max Webster, director, said, “Oscar Wilde was a master of elegance, rebellion, and razor-sharp wit. With this cast – led by the audacious brilliance of Olly Alexander, the hugely captivating Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and the legendary Stephen Fry as Lady Bracknell – we’re embracing the play’s subversive heart in a way that feels utterly now. I’d like to think Wilde would be delighted – and perhaps even a little scandalised – by this bold, joyful take on his most iconic comedy.”

Stephen Fry said:

"I was delighted to be asked by Max Webster to join his jubilant National Theatre production and play the formidable Lady Bracknell in the West End. Oscar Wilde has been a hugely important figure in my life and career and The Importance of Being Earnest is a play that changed my life when I first saw it aged 10. It made me understand what language can do and absolutely transported me. Wilde is a beacon to people who still believe in open thinking and adventuring with the mind and spirit."

Being sensible can be excessively boring. At least Jack thinks so.

While assuming the role of dutiful guardian in the country, he lets loose in town under a false identity. Meanwhile, his friend Algy takes on a similar facade.

Unfortunately, living a double life has its drawbacks, especially when it comes to love. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate.

Max Webster is an award-winning theatre director, specialising in spectacular new work, opera and live music events. Recent acclaimed productions include Macbeth (Donmar Warehouse/West End), Life of Pi (Sheffield Theatres/West End/Broadway), Henry V (Donmar Warehouse) and The Lorax (Old Vic). He was Associate Director at the Old Vic from 2015 until 2019 and at The Donmar Warehouse from 2020 until 2024.

The production also features the work of set and Costume Designer Rae Smith, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designer Nicola T. Chang, movement director Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, composer DJ Walde and casting director Alastair Coomer CDG. They are joined by associate director Aaliyah Mckay, associate set designer Tim Blazdell, associate Costume Designer Johanna Coe, associate lighting designer Hector Murray and associate sound designer Chris Reid. Completing the creative team are, physical comedy advisor Joyce Henderson, intimacy coordinator Ingrid Mackinnon and dialect coach Hazel Holder.

The show was first performed in the Lyttelton Theatre from 21 November 2024 until 25 January 2025. Following a sold-out run at The National Theatre, it was subsequently released to cinemas worldwide through National Theatre Live. Over 165,000 people in the UK have watched this show. Over 20,000 tickets are available for under £30 across the upcoming West End run.