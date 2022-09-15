THE GUILTY FEMINIST Comes To The London Apollo Next Month

Since its launch in 2016 - The Guilty Feminist has grown to become less of a podcast and more of a global phenomenon. With over 95 million downloads in six years, with a Sunday Times bestselling book - The Guilty Feminist is part comedy, part deep-dive discussion, and part activism.

Every show opens with its hallmark - one liners - 'I'm a feminist but... one time I went on a women's rights march, popped into a department store to use the loo, got distracted trying out face cream & when I came out the march was gone...'

The Guilty Feminist is the podcast in which we explore our noble goals as 21st century feminists & our hypocrisies & insecurities which undermine them.

Now the show is about to hit the road, with a national tour as host Deborah Frances-White presents the podcast in front of a live audience. Each show will include a variety of world-class stand-up comics and some local guests for deep lively conversations - plus a musical act to have audiences singing in the aisles. Prepare to leave entertained, inspired, empowered & at least 25% more feminist!

"I'm a feminist but I sorted my sequinned cape for this show before I got my booster. Guilty Feminist audiences know how to bring a rock concert to a podcast recording. I can only imagine what a riot it'll be after two years locked up! We've added some acts in these shows that you can only see live & that's really the best way to experience the show anyway. Come join the Guilty Feminist army.' Deborah Frances-White

Deborah Frances-White is a comedian, podcaster, and writer. She has toured the show around the world including a sell-out show at The Royal Albert Hall in 2019. Deborah recently won the Game Changer award at the Comedy Women in Print Awards.

Her independent film SAY MY NAME premiered at The Leicester Square Odeon in 2019. Her new feature film THE WISHBOARD is currently in preproduction with Redwave Films. And her live stand-up storytelling comedy shows have been featured as specials for the BBC on Radio 4 as part of her Writers Guild Award-Winning Series DEBORAH FRANCES-WHITE ROLLS THE DICE and her follow-up series DEBORAH FRANCES-WHITE INTRODUCES.

Deborah's book THE GUILTY FEMINIST is a Sunday Times Bestseller and Virago at Hachette has commissioned her new book - SIX CONVERSATIONS WE'RE SCARED TO HAVE. Her television credits include Have I Got News for You, Mock the Week, Would I Lie to You? and Question Time. Her op-ed pieces, columns and interviews have appeared in The Guardian, The Telegraph and The New York Times.

Deborah is in demand as a keynote speaker and host, regularly delivering seminars on diversity and inclusion, and hosting high-profile events such as Stylist Magazines Remarkable Women Awards.

Deborah also works closely with Choose Love raising funds and awareness and is an official Amnesty International UK Ambassador.

Her new stand-up comedy show; THE GUILTY FEMINIST STANDS UP, about Coming Out and Going In, has just had a sell-out run at The Soho Theatre. More dates will be released soon.

The Guilty Feminist won the 2020 British Podcast Spotlight Award and the 2021 PodBible Award.