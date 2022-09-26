THE DRIFTERS GIRL Announces First UK Tour Dates

The first 2023 / '24 tour dates have been announced for The Drifters Girl, the new musical which tells the remarkable story of one of the world's greatest vocal groups and the woman who made them.

Having thrilled audiences at the Garrick Theatre in London's West End since November 2021 (where it played following a triumphant run at Newcastle's Theatre Royal earlier that autumn), the tour will begin at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, on Tuesday 12th September 2023.

The musical, which has played to packed houses and nightly standing ovations, then goes on to visit: Theatre Royal, Norwich; Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield; Alhambra Theatre, Bradford; Opera House, Manchester; Milton Keynes Theatre, Milton Keynes; Curve Theatre, Leicester; Cliffs Pavilion, Southend; Theatre Royal, Newcastle; New Victoria Theatre, Woking; Orchard Theatre, Dartford; Bristol Hippodrome, Bristol. Further dates for 2024 are to be announced.

Telling the remarkable story of The Drifters, one of the world's greatest vocal groups, and the truth about the woman who made them. Faye Treadwell is the legendary manager of The Drifters who fought for three decades alongside her husband (George Treadwell) to turn Atlantic Records' hottest vocal group into a global phenomenon.

From the highs of hit records and sell-out tours to the lows of legal battles and personal tragedy, The Drifters Girl charts the trailblazing efforts of the world's first African American female music manager and how she refused to ever give up on the group she loved. Thirty years and hundreds of hit songs later, there is no doubt that Faye Treadwell was and always will be, The Drifters Girl.

The Drifters Girl boasts an incredible soundtrack of some of the most famous songs in history, including Save The Last Dance For Me, Under The Boardwalk, Kissin In The Back Row Of The Movies, Stand By Me, Come On Over To My Place, Saturday Night At The Movies and many more.

The Drifters Girl, with a book by Ed Curtis, is based on an idea by Tina Treadwell, and is co-created by Beverley Knight, Adam J Bernard, Tarinn Callender, Matt Henry and Tosh Wanogho-Maud. It is directed by Jonathan Church. Set design is by Anthony Ward, choreography by Karen Bruce, costume design by Fay Fullerton, orchestrations and musical supervision by Chris Egan, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and video design by Andrzej Goulding. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

The touring production's cast is to be announced.

The Drifters Girl is produced by Michael Harrison and David Ian.

Tour Dates

2023

Tue 12th - Sat 16th Sept Box Office: 023 8071 1811

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton www.mayflower.org.uk

Tue 19th - Sat 23rd Sept Box Office: 01603 630 000

Theatre Royal, Norwich www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Tue 26th - Sat 30th Sept Box Office: 0114 249 6000

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Tue 3rd - Sat 7th Oct Box Office: 01274 432000

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Tue 10th - Sat 14th Oct Box Office: 0844 871 3019

Opera House, Manchester www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester

Tue 24th - Sat 28th Oct Box Office: 0844 871 7652

Milton Keynes Theatre www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

Tue 31st Oct - Sat 4th Nov Box Office: 0116 242 3595

Curve Theatre, Leicester www.curveonline.co.uk

Tue 7th - Sat 11th Nov Box Office: 01702 351135

Cliffs Pavilion Southend www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

Tue 14th - Sat 18th Nov Box Office: 08448 11 21 21

Theatre Royal, Newcastle www.theatreroyal.co.uk

Tue 21st - Sat 25th Nov Box Office: 0844 871 7645

New Victoria Theatre, Woking www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

Tue 28th Nov - Sat 2nd Dec Box Office: 01322 220000

Orchard Theatre, Dartford www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

2024

Tue 9th - Sat 13th Jan Box Office: 03330 096 690

Bristol Hippodrome www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

