Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE DETECTIVE DOG UK Tour Announced for 2025

UK Tour will run Saturday 15th February 2025 – Saturday 7th June 2025.

By: Dec. 18, 2024
THE DETECTIVE DOG UK Tour Announced for 2025 Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Tiny and Tall Productions are heading on a UK tour with a stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Sara Ogilvie's best-selling children's book The Detective Dog, using creative captions and  British Sign Language to make the show accessible to deaf children and their families. Opening  in Harrogate, this charming tale of a dog with an extraordinary snout will thrill audiences of all  ages with incredible puppetry, heartwarming music and magical scent technology! 

LATEST NEWS

Emma Martin's Birdboy Comes To Sadler's Wells East In London Debut This February
Critics' Choice: Aliya Al-Hassan's Women of the Year 2024
THE DETECTIVE DOG UK Tour Announced for 2025
Review Roundup: CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF at Almeida Theatre

The Detective Dog is a fast-paced celebration of books, reading, libraries and the powerful,  heart-warming relationship between a little boy and his rather special dog. It follows the story  of young owner Peter's very special furry friend with an ever-sniffing nose. Brought to life using  innovative puppetry, families can follow Nell and Peter on a sleuth's journey as they uncover the  culprit of a mysterious book disappearance at Peter's school. The show will feature joyful  rhymes and toe-tapping beats accompanying the characters as they race across town on their  quest.  

Award-winning children's book The Detective Dog is written by Julia Donaldson CBE (The  Gruffalo, 1999; Room On The Broom, 2001; A Squash And A Squeeze, 1993) and illustrated by  Sara Ogilvie (Dogs Don't Do Ballet, 2010; The Worst Princess, 2012; Sir Lilypad, 2015). The 

Detective Dog was first published by Macmillan Children's Books in 2016. Both author and  illustrator are renowned for inspiring, popular rhyming stories for children, that will be brought  to life in Tiny and Tall Productions' exciting new stage adaptation. Directed by Peta Maurice (The  Gruffalo, the Giant and the Mermaid, National Tour; The Gruffalo, the Witch and the Warthog, National Tour), families will join Julia Donaldson's loveable protagonist on an exciting literary  adventure.  

Tiny and Tall Productions explore innovative ways of working to create accessible and  imaginative theatre and have ongoing working relationships with leading deaf artists in the  industry, in a collaborative mission to ensure that the needs of the deaf community are  reflected. This engaging production celebrates the magic of reading in an inclusive and  accessible performance for all. 

Director Peta Maurice comments, This project is an important step forward in making family  shows accessible to more children. We are working hard to transform this gorgeous story into a  production that deaf and hearing families can both enjoy, using lots of fun physicality, creative  captioning, dance and some British Sign Language. The music and songs will be as visually  brilliant as they are fantastic to listen to. We also are going to bring in scent technology into  foyers, where the children can smell the smells that appear in the story so it will be a multi sensory extravaganza! I'm really looking forward to bringing the team together to play in the  rehearsal room at the end of January and we're all very excited to bring this production to  theatres across the UK in 2025. 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.






Videos