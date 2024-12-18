THE DETECTIVE DOG UK Tour Announced for 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tiny and Tall Productions are heading on a UK tour with a stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Sara Ogilvie's best-selling children's book The Detective Dog, using creative captions and British Sign Language to make the show accessible to deaf children and their families. Opening in Harrogate, this charming tale of a dog with an extraordinary snout will thrill audiences of all ages with incredible puppetry, heartwarming music and magical scent technology!

The Detective Dog is a fast-paced celebration of books, reading, libraries and the powerful, heart-warming relationship between a little boy and his rather special dog. It follows the story of young owner Peter's very special furry friend with an ever-sniffing nose. Brought to life using innovative puppetry, families can follow Nell and Peter on a sleuth's journey as they uncover the culprit of a mysterious book disappearance at Peter's school. The show will feature joyful rhymes and toe-tapping beats accompanying the characters as they race across town on their quest.

Award-winning children's book The Detective Dog is written by Julia Donaldson CBE (The Gruffalo, 1999; Room On The Broom, 2001; A Squash And A Squeeze, 1993) and illustrated by Sara Ogilvie (Dogs Don't Do Ballet, 2010; The Worst Princess, 2012; Sir Lilypad, 2015). The

Detective Dog was first published by Macmillan Children's Books in 2016. Both author and illustrator are renowned for inspiring, popular rhyming stories for children, that will be brought to life in Tiny and Tall Productions' exciting new stage adaptation. Directed by Peta Maurice (The Gruffalo, the Giant and the Mermaid, National Tour; The Gruffalo, the Witch and the Warthog, National Tour), families will join Julia Donaldson's loveable protagonist on an exciting literary adventure.

Tiny and Tall Productions explore innovative ways of working to create accessible and imaginative theatre and have ongoing working relationships with leading deaf artists in the industry, in a collaborative mission to ensure that the needs of the deaf community are reflected. This engaging production celebrates the magic of reading in an inclusive and accessible performance for all.

Director Peta Maurice comments, This project is an important step forward in making family shows accessible to more children. We are working hard to transform this gorgeous story into a production that deaf and hearing families can both enjoy, using lots of fun physicality, creative captioning, dance and some British Sign Language. The music and songs will be as visually brilliant as they are fantastic to listen to. We also are going to bring in scent technology into foyers, where the children can smell the smells that appear in the story so it will be a multi sensory extravaganza! I'm really looking forward to bringing the team together to play in the rehearsal room at the end of January and we're all very excited to bring this production to theatres across the UK in 2025.

Comments