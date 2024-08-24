THE BOWIE SHOW Set For The West End Premiere and UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bowie Show will make its West End debut at the Lyric Theater on February 10th, 2025, following a UK tour.

Prepare to take a journey into the mind of the original rock'n'roll alien…from his gender-bending alter-ego Ziggy Stardust in the 1970's, through the dark and desolate years of Berlin, the pure joy of Let's Dance to the genius of Blackstar, this show takes you on an emotional rollercoaster that will make you laugh, sing and cry in equal measure.

With a cast of world-class musicians and dancers choreographed against dramatic landscapes and thought-provoking visuals, combing original twists with unique storytelling visions, the show pulls all the strands of David Bowie's fragmented life together, treating audiences of all ages to a night of breathtaking, unexpected and ‘other worldly' performances.

At the beating heart of this sensational new show is an exceptional live band performing arguably the most sonically accurate versions of David Bowie's greatest records with one or two surprises mixed in for good measure. The music at the core of the show has garnered praise from illustrious Bowie alumni such as longest serving bandmate Mike Garson, iconic Bowie producer Ken Scott and the legendary Rick Wakeman who - few know - played piano on the recording of Bowie's Life on Mars.

Exploring the fashion and musical treasure trove of a man who recorded the classic album Hunky Dory at only 23 years of age, this production respectfully curates his legacy and in so doing delivers a kick-ass rock n roll show.

The Bowie Show is an absolute must for the “Kooks” and Bowie curious alike.

Cast to be announced.

Created & Directed by Simon Gwilliam

Produced by John Dalston and Simon Gwilliam

THE BOWIE SHOW

2025 TOUR DATES

Friday 24 January

& Saturday 25 January

at 7.30pm

LONDON

Hippodrome Golders Green

North End Road,

London NW11 7RP



Monday 27 January

at 7.30pm

NOTTINGHAM

Nottingham Concert Hall

Tuesday 28 January

at 7.30pm

BUXTON

Buxton Opera House



Wednesday 29 January

at 7.30pm

GLASGOW

Glasgow Pavilion



Saturday 1 February

at 7.30pm

BATH

Bath Forum

Sunday 2 February

at 7.30pm

BOURNEMOUTH

Bournemouth Pavilion



Monday 3 February

at 7,30pm

LEICESTER

De Montford Hall



Tuesday 4 February

at 7.30pm

NORTHAMPTON

Derngate

Monday 10 February

at 7.30pm

LONDON

Lyric Theatre

Shaftesbury Avenue

