THE BOWIE SHOW Set For The West End Premiere and UK Tour

The UK tour is set to begin in January 2025.

By: Aug. 24, 2024
THE BOWIE SHOW Set For The West End Premiere and UK Tour Image
The Bowie Show will make its West End debut at the Lyric Theater on February 10th, 2025, following a UK tour.

Prepare to take a journey into the mind of the original rock'n'roll alien…from his gender-bending alter-ego Ziggy Stardust in the 1970's, through the dark and desolate years of Berlin, the pure joy of Let's Dance to the genius of Blackstar, this show takes you on an emotional rollercoaster that will make you laugh, sing and cry in equal measure.

With a cast of world-class musicians and dancers choreographed against dramatic landscapes and thought-provoking visuals, combing original twists with unique storytelling visions, the show pulls all the strands of David Bowie's fragmented life together, treating audiences of all ages to a night of breathtaking, unexpected and ‘other worldly' performances.

At the beating heart of this sensational new show is an exceptional live band performing arguably the most sonically accurate versions of David Bowie's greatest records with one or two surprises mixed in for good measure. The music at the core of the show has garnered praise from illustrious Bowie alumni such as longest serving bandmate Mike Garson, iconic Bowie producer Ken Scott and the legendary Rick Wakeman who - few know - played piano on the recording of Bowie's  Life on Mars.

Exploring the fashion and musical treasure trove of a man who recorded the classic album Hunky Dory at only 23 years of age, this production respectfully curates his legacy and in so doing delivers a kick-ass rock n roll show.

The Bowie Show is an absolute must for the “Kooks” and Bowie curious alike.

Cast to be announced.

Created & Directed by Simon Gwilliam
Produced by John Dalston and Simon Gwilliam

THE BOWIE SHOW

2025 TOUR DATES

Friday 24 January
& Saturday 25 January
at 7.30pm
LONDON
Hippodrome Golders Green
North End Road,
London NW11 7RP

Monday 27 January
at 7.30pm
NOTTINGHAM
Nottingham Concert Hall

Tuesday 28 January
at 7.30pm
BUXTON
Buxton Opera House

Wednesday 29 January
at 7.30pm
GLASGOW
Glasgow Pavilion

Saturday 1 February
at 7.30pm
BATH
Bath Forum

Sunday 2 February
at 7.30pm
BOURNEMOUTH
Bournemouth Pavilion

Monday 3 February
at 7,30pm
LEICESTER
De Montford Hall

Tuesday 4 February
at 7.30pm
NORTHAMPTON
Derngate

Monday 10 February
at 7.30pm
LONDON
Lyric Theatre
Shaftesbury Avenue



