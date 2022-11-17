Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE ARTIST Stage Adaptation will get World Premiere in 2023

Drew McOnie will direct and choreograph the new production

Nov. 17, 2022  
BAFTA and Oscar-winning film The Artist is being developed into a stage production, which will be directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie.

McOnie is producing it through his company, The McOnie Company, and is co-adapting the production with writer Lindsey Ferrentino.

McOnie said: "Creating the world premiere stage adaptation of The Artist marks not only the start of a new era in my life as a theatre maker but also an arrival moment for The McOnie Company. I have held its development close to my heart for many years, having been mesmerised by the original film.

"Having the incredible support of Michel Hazanavicius, the mastermind behind the film, is incredibly important to me. The Artist shows us that, even within this noisy world, we can find our voice if we listen with our hearts, and it's an honour to bring this beloved story to the stage."

Hazanavicius, director of the film The Artist, added: "I'm really touched that my film might have given other artists the desire to make a show out of it. I'm thrilled that this show finally sees the light of day. I know how much work and perseverance this required. I congratulate all the wonderful artists who are getting on stage for a recreation of The Artist."

Workshop rehearsals are to commence in early 2023 with the aim of the full show opening later in the year. A venue, dates and cast are still to be announced.

