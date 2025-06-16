TENNER BAG Set To Premiere At The Hope Theatre For Camden Fringe 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tenner Bag, a bold new play written by Francesca Bolam, will premiere this August as part of Camden Fringe, running for two nights only at The Hope Theatre, August 15-16.

Set in post-riot Teesside, Tenner Bag follows a woman returning home from America for a funeral - only to find herself pulled back into the chaos she left behind. With her brother tangled in dangerous deals and old loyalties breaking under pressure, she's forced to reckon with survival, identity, and the ghosts of a place that never really let her go. Sharp, emotional, and laced with dark humour, Tenner Bag is a raw exploration of family and class in contemporary Britain.

Directed by Finella Waddilove, known for her visceral, uncompromising storytelling, the production brings fierce clarity and emotional depth to Bolam's bruising script. "I wanted to write something experienced - not observed. Something complex, complicated, messy. Something that doesn't apologise for itself," says writer and performer Francesca Bolam. "Tenner Bag isn't polite, and it's not trying to be."

Cast includes Finn Samuels, Francesca Bolam, Gerry Johnson, Dominic McGrath, Bryan Lawrence, Edward Tarling and Wayne Edge.

Comments