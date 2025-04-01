Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith Will Lead INSIDE NO. 9 UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The West End production of Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith’s Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright will embark on UK tour! Expect the unexpected as the acclaimed BBC TV series comes to life on stage, weaving its signature web of twisted tales and black humour.

From the eerie to the absurd, Inside Number 9 – Stage/Fright combines comedy and horror with a dramatic script that will leave you guessing until the very end. F amiliar characters and stories will mix with brand new material by the genius of creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, who will also perform in the production.

The play had its world premiere at the Wyndham's Theatre in London's West End on 16 January 2025, where it will run until 5 April. It is directed by Simon Evans with Pemberton and Shearsmith appearing in the cast. It features set design by Grace Smart, costume design by Yves Barre, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Ed Lewis, illusions by John Bullied and video and projection design by Duncan McLean.

Tour Dates

09 – 13 September

Milton Keynes Theatre

16 – 20 September

Sunderland Empire

23 – 26 September

Canterbury The Marlowe Theatre

07 – 11 October

Birmingham Alexandra

14 – 18 October

Manchester Opera House

21 – 25 October

Woking New Victoria

28 October – 01 November

Hull New Theatre

04 – 08 November

Oxford New Theatre

11 – 15 November

Stoke Regent Theatre

18 – 22 November

Liverpool Empire

25 – 29 November

Edinburgh Playhouse

