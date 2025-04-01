Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith Will Lead INSIDE NO. 9 UK Tour

Performances begin in September.
The West End production of Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith’s Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright will embark on UK tour! Expect the unexpected as the acclaimed BBC TV series comes to life on stage, weaving its signature web of twisted tales and black humour.
From the eerie to the absurd, Inside Number 9 – Stage/Fright combines comedy and horror with a dramatic script that will leave you guessing until the very end. F amiliar characters and stories will mix with brand new material by the genius of creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, who will also perform in the production.
The play had its world premiere at the Wyndham's Theatre in London's West End on 16 January 2025, where it will run until 5 April. It is directed by Simon Evans with Pemberton and Shearsmith appearing in the cast. It features set design by Grace Smart, costume design by Yves Barre, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Ed Lewis, illusions by John Bullied and video and projection design by Duncan McLean.
09 – 13 September
Milton Keynes Theatre
16 – 20 September
Sunderland Empire
23 – 26 September
Canterbury The Marlowe Theatre
07 – 11 October
Birmingham Alexandra
14 – 18 October
Manchester Opera House
21 – 25 October
Woking New Victoria
28 October – 01 November
Hull New Theatre
04 – 08 November
Oxford New Theatre
11 – 15 November
Stoke Regent Theatre
18 – 22 November
Liverpool Empire
25 – 29 November
Edinburgh Playhouse
