Stars Of London's West End Unite To Shine A Spotlight On The UK's Youth Mental Health Crisis

On 20th June at The Other Palace, some of the West End's brightest stars will perform songs that have seen them through dark times. Holby City actress and mental health advocate Chizzy Akudolu host the evening, with Sam Coates as Musical Director. Performances by stars of Les Miserables, Waitress, Six, Heathers and more will intersperse live conversations of hope with young experts by lived experience.

Beyond The Stars creator and rising star, 22 year old Brady will join 24 year old Antonio and 11 year old Ava on stage. They are all youth board members of the charity Beyond, founded by Jonny Benjamin MBE. Beyond exists to improve the mental health and wellbeing of young people in the UK.

The cast includes Amanda Lindgren (Six), Brady Isaacs Pearce, Cameron Bernard Jones (The Wiz, South Pacific, Tina), Emma Hatton (Wicked, We Will Rock You, Evita), Emma Lindars (Priscilla, Made in Dagenham), Evie Rose Lane (But I'm a Cheerleader, Doctors), Gracie McGonigal (The Power), Hannah Lowther (Heathers, Tik Tok), Kelly Agbowu (Les Miserables, Waitress, Book of Mormon), Natalie Green (Les Miserables, Prince Of Egypt, Hair, Wicked), Rob Madge (My Sons A Queer but What Can You Do, Bedknobs and Broomsticks), Ruth Brown (The Voice, Dreamgirls), and Shekinah McFarlane (Six, American Idiot, Parade)

Referrals to CAMHS* saw a 134% increase** and more young people are being turned away from services than ever before. The pandemic's impact on youth mental health cannot be underestimated. Funds raised through Beyond The Stars will enable Beyond to provide urgent mental health support into some of the most affected schools in the UK.

Ticket prices start from £25 are available now from theotherpalace.co.uk/beyondthestars.