Spring Dance Announced at The Coronet Theatre

In Spring 2023 The Coronet Theatre brings a season laced with dance and movement from across the globe.

"The intimate Coronet Theatre stage is a wonderful platform to see dance up close, creating a special link with the performers. I'm delighted to present thought provoking and adventurous work that demonstrates the extraordinary ability and imagination of our International Artists. Our Spring programme brings absurdist performance art/movement from Greece, delicate contemporary dance from Japan and revolutionary dance with life size puppetry from The Netherlands."

Anda Winters. Artistic Director, The Coronet Theatre