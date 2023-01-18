Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Spring Dance Announced at The Coronet Theatre

Learn more about the lineup here!

Jan. 18, 2023  

In Spring 2023 The Coronet Theatre brings a season laced with dance and movement from across the globe.

"The intimate Coronet Theatre stage is a wonderful platform to see dance up close, creating a special link with the performers. I'm delighted to present thought provoking and adventurous work that demonstrates the extraordinary ability and imagination of our International Artists. Our Spring programme brings absurdist performance art/movement from Greece, delicate contemporary dance from Japan and revolutionary dance with life size puppetry from The Netherlands."
Anda Winters. Artistic Director, The Coronet Theatre

  • · Titans - renowned Greek choreographer Euripides Laskaridis brings a bold and absurd fable blending dance and performance art inspired by Greek mythology.
    3-4 March 7.30pm Press Night 3 March at 7.30pm

  • · Blind - from the Netherlands, a powerful solo mix of dance and puppetry from Brazilian Duda Paiva, exploring a childhood illness which temporarily blinded him, and his path to healing.
    8-11 March 7.30pm Press Night 8 March at 7.30pm

  • · Forest of Confession - Celebrated Japanese choreographer Rihoko Sato makes her solo UK Premiere following her acclaimed collaborations with Saburo Teshigawara. 17-19 April 7.30pm Press Night 17 April 7.30pm




