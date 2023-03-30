Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Special Preview Prices for CRAZY FOR YOU at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

Book now: tickets from just £30 until 12 April

Mar. 30, 2023  
Directed and choreographed by multi-Tony and Olivier award winner Susan Stroman, this spectacular production transfers from a sell-out season at the Chichester Festival Theatre. Starring Charlie Stemp, the Olivier-nominated star of Half a Sixpence and Mary Poppins as Bobby, Carly Anderson, star of Wicked as Polly, and Drama Desk Award winner Tom Edden as Bela Zangler.

He's a fish out of water and she's a real catch.

Theatre-mad Bobby Child is torn between his show-business dreams and running the family bank. He reluctantly heads west to Deadrock, Nevada, to foreclose on a theatre's mortgage, only to fall for the theatre owner's daughter, Polly. Desperate to prove his good faith, Bobby decides to put on a show - complete with dancers from the glamorous Zangler Follies in New York City - to save the theatre, renew the town and hopefully win Polly's love.

With a riotously entertaining book by Ken Ludwig and overflowing with glorious Gershwin melodies (including Someone to Watch Over Me, I Got Rhythm and They Can't Take That Away from Me), this is 'a divine production that will leave you giddy' Guardian. The original production of Crazy For You won several Tony and Olivier Awards, including Best Musical.

Please note the producers cannot guarantee the appearance of any particular artist. The schedule is subject to change and may be affected by contracts, holidays, illness or events beyond the producers' control.

Tickets from £30 for Crazy For You

Monday to Thursday
Was £114 - Now £90
Was £102 -Now £80
Was £90 - Now £70
Was £78 - Now £60
Was £66 - Now £49


Valid on performances Monday to Thursdays 26 June to 20 July
(excl Friday & Saturday performances)

Offer Valid: Until 12 April 2023

Crazy For You is at the Gillian Lynne Theatre from 24 June - 20 Jan 2024




