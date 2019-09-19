Southwark Playhouse Announces POTTED PANTO

This Christmas, Dan and Jeff return for a fifth festive season of Potted Panto, hot on the heels of their world tour of Harry Potter parody Potted Potter.

In a madcap ride through the biggest stories and best-loved characters from the wonderful world of pantomime, our dastardly double act dash from rubbing Aladdin's lamp to roaming the golden streets of Dick Whittington's London and making sure that Cinderella gets to the ball. It's all unmissable fun, whether you're six or 106.

Potted Panto was nominated for the Best Entertainment Show at the Olivier Awards following its premiere West End season in 2010.





