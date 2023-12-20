Soho Theatre Brings Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomers to London in 2024

Learn more about the full lineup here!
POPULAR
This January, Soho Theatre brings all seven Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomers to London, for a side-splitting start to 2024.
Tipped to be tomorrow’s household names, the acts nabbed nominations for the highly competitive award from industry experts at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer.
The Best Newcomer Season is full of firsts: the first win for an India-based comic, Urooj Ashfaq; a London debut for Birmingham-based Lindsey Santoro; and for Bill O’Neill’s show, the first ever feat of 1000 onstage banana slips.
The season also features ‘furiously fun’, fresh new perspectives, from Martin Urbano’s ironically sleazy, ‘sincerely subversive’ stand-up, to a ‘rollercoaster ride’ from Mancunian ‘wild-man’ Dan Tiernan. Louise Young has an ‘abundance of charisma and classically wry Geordie wit’, and Paddy Young is ‘one of British comedy’s most intriguing new voices’.
And finally, for one night only, Soho Theatre will host a very special, role-reversing performance of Bill O’Neill’s The Amazing Banana Brothers. The show’s director Natalie Palamides (known for LAID, Best Newcomer winner 2017, and Netflix smash hit NATE), will take to the stage, while performer Bill O’Neill will direct, live, from the audience. On the 12 January, at 10.30pm.
By Bill O’Neill & His Brother
Wed 3 – Sat 13 Jan
Two daredevil brothers attempt the impossible: slipping on 1000 banana peels. Returning after a sold out run this summer.
BEST NEWCOMER WINNER
Soho Theatre: Mon 8 – Sat 20 Jan
UK Tour: Tue 23 Jan – Wed 7 Feb
In her taboo-breaking, intensely likeable show, Urooj reflects on cultural differences, her experiences in therapy and her parents’ divorce.
Wed 10 – Sat 13 Jan
Dan is 27, gay and riddled with dyspraxia. Dan’s had a big year, going full-time in comedy and finally leaving home, yet somehow he still feels he’s completely going under.
Mon 15 - Sat 20 Jan
He’s hungry. He’s horny. He’s scared. He’s in the gutter but he’s looking down on all of you. Join Northern ‘livewire’ Paddy Young for his unmissable debut.
Mon 15 – Sat 20 Jan
Martin spent his career saying anything he wanted, until allegations surfaced and he stepped out of the spotlight. Now he’s back. And sorry. Kind of.
Thu 25 – Sat 27 Jan
Class, chaos and coming out. Louise did ask her friends if her life had been feral enough to warrant this title. They laughed and assured her it still is.
Thu 25 – Sat 27 Jan
Alright bab!? Join Birmingham’s finest and 'one of the most naturally hysterical and gifted comedians' (Joe Lycett) for her triumphant debut.
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You