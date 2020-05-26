Sir Alan Ayckbourn Says Getting People Back Into Theaters in the Age of Netflix Will be a Challenge

Sir Alan Ayckbourn recently told the Observer that he doesn't have much hope for people returning to the theaters once their doors are open due to the large virtual audiences that Netflix has drawn in.

"Theatre is one of the last places that is going to get back to something like normal," he shared, "It relies precisely on gathering people in one place. That is what it is. A theatre is an intimate space. If you want to catch a germ, then a small theatre built in the round, like the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough, the place I'm most associated with, is the perfect place. If you want to have a wonderful theatrical experience, it is a wonderful place for that too, of course."

He continued to say:

"People may have gone back to the theatres quickly after plagues and diseases since the Middle Ages, but they didn't have Netflix then did they? There was not much else to do."

