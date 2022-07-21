Simon Lipkin and Georgia Castle Will Lead ELF at The Dominion Theatre

Simon Lipkin and Georgina Castle will be playing the much loved characters Buddy and Jovie in ELF, the smash hit musical, which returns to London in a new production at the Dominion Theatre for a strictly limited 8-week season. ELF will begin previews on 14 November and open on 24 November 2022, with the season finishing on 7 January 2023.

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit starring Will Ferrell, ELF features a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), with songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer).

Simon Lipkin's theatre credits include Brian & Roger (Menier Chocolate Factory), Nativity! (Eventim Apollo), The Wind in the Willows (West End), Guys and Dolls (West End), The Lorax (Old Vic Theatre), Assassins (Menier Chocolate Factory), Rock of Ages (West End), Spamalot (Original UK Tour), Avenue Q (West End) and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (West End). His television and film credits include The Beaker Girls (CBBC), Unforgotten (ITV), Christmas on Mistletoe Farm, Silent Witness (BBC), Almost Never (CBBC) Nativity Rocks!, Show Dogs, Muppets Most Wanted, The Harry Hill Movie, The Puppet Game Show (BBC) and Nativity 3: Dude, Where's My Donkey?!.

Georgina Castle's theatre credits include Marie in Andrew Lloyd Webber's recent production of Cinderella (Gillian Lynne Theatre), Doralee Rhodes in 9 to 5: The Musical (Savoy Theatre and UK & Ireland Tour), Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia! (Novello Theatre) and Lisa Houseman in Dirty Dancing (UK Tour).

The new production will be directed by Philip Wm. McKinley, with original set and costume design by Tim Goodchild, choreography by Liam Steel, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound by Gareth Owen, video design by Ian William Galloway and wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey. Casting is by Grindrod Burton Casting.

ELF is the funny and charming tale of Buddy, who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts as a baby and is transported back to the North Pole and raised as an elf! Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities finally cause him to face the truth and realise he'll never belong in the North Pole. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York to find his birth father, discover his true identity and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Further casting is to be announced.