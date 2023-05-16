Show of the Week: Tickets From £39.50 for FROZEN THE MUSICAL

Set the magic free with Disney's spectacular Frozen. The award-winning musical brings to life a world of sumptuous beauty, humour and iconic music in a jaw-dropping production to melt hearts of all ages.

When Queen Elsa's hidden powers plunge the land of Arendelle into an eternal winter, her sister Anna sets out to find her and save the kingdom before it's too late. But as the storm rages on, both sisters must learn that only an act of true love can thaw a frozen heart.

Frozen will defy all expectations on an unforgettable journey packed with thrilling surprises, hilarious characters and soaring music, including twelve new songs written especially for the show, alongside all the classics such as 'For the First Time in Forever', 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?' and the worldwide smash-hit, 'Let It Go'.

Brought to the stage with astonishing special effects by an award-winning creative team, Frozen is the awe-inspiring musical sensation at the magnificent Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Once you've seen it, you'll never let it go.

Was £71.00 - Now £39.50
Was £83.00 - Now £49.50

Valid on all performances Wednesday - Friday, Saturday 7:00pm and Sunday 5:30pm from 17 May 2023 - 16 July 2023.
(Excl. 31 May 2023 - 3 June 2023)



VIDEO: McKeon and Barks Sing I Cant Lose You From FROZEN Photo
VIDEO: McKeon and Barks Sing 'I Can't Lose You' From FROZEN

An all new video has been released of the stars of the West End production of Frozen, Samantha Barks and Stephanie McKeon, singing I Can’t Lose You.

Obioma Ugoala Talks Disneys FROZEN in the West End Photo
Obioma Ugoala Talks Disney's FROZEN in the West End

Actor Obioma Ugoala chats to BroadwayWorld about playing Kristoff in the West End production of Disney's Frozen

VIDEO: Craig Gallivan and Obioma Ugoala Talk FROZEN THE MUSICAL Photo
VIDEO: Craig Gallivan and Obioma Ugoala Talk FROZEN THE MUSICAL

We chat to Craig Gallivan and Obioma Ugoala about starring in Disney's Frozen the Musical, and why they love being a part of it.

VIDEO: Inside Opening Night of FROZEN in London Photo
VIDEO: Inside Opening Night of FROZEN in London

The West End production of Frozen officially opened at the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 8 September 2021.


Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera.

