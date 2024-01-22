Show of the Week: Save Up to 52% on GUYS & DOLLS

Get tickets from just £25 for the brilliant musical at the Bridge Theatre

By: Jan. 22, 2024

The Bridge transforms for one of the greatest musicals of all time. Be transported to the streets of Manhattan in Guys & Dolls directed by Nicholas Hytner

Featuring the Broadway classics; "Luck Be a Lady", "Sit Down You Are Rocking The Boat", "Adelaide’s Lament", "Guys & Dolls" and more. With Daniel Mays, Cedric Neal, Andrew Richardson, Celinde Schoenmaker and Marisha Wallace

Stand right in the centre of the action and move around the stage area with IMMERSIVE TICKETS. Or sit around the auditorium with SEATED TICKETS, where you will never be more than four rows away from the action of the stage area.

Book By 28 January 2024

Tickets from just £25 for Guys & Dolls 

Offers and Validity:

Monday - Thursday
Was £36 - Now £25
Was £48 - Now £30
Was £66 - Now £35
Was £83 - Now £45
Was £114 - Now £55

Friday
Was £36 - Now £25
Was £48 - Now £30
Was £66 - Now £45
Was £83 - Now £55
Was £119 - Now £65

Valid on all performances Monday - Friday from 29 January 2024 - 29 March 2024.
(Excl. Saturday performances)

Guys & Dolls is booking at the Bridge Theatre until August 2024




