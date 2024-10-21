Show of the Week: Save Up to 40% on MRS. DOUBTFIRE at the Shaftesbury Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Save up to 40% on Mrs. Doubtfire at the Shaftesbury Theatre. Tickets are available from £35.

Out-of-work actor Daniel will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Mrs. Doubtfire has been created by a transatlantic team of award-winning artists, with a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, original music and lyrics by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick (the Tony Award-nominated team behind Something Rotten!, along with O’Farrell), direction by 4-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), scenic design by David Korins (Hamilton), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and music supervision by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical).

Offers and Validity

Was £58 - Now £35

Was £70 - Now £45

Was £84 - Now £55

Was £96 - Now £65

Valid on all performances Tuesday to Friday from 05 November 2024 - 06 December 2024.

(Excl. Saturday and Sunday performances)

