Show of the Week: Book Now For GET UP, STAND UP! THE BOB MARLEY MUSICAL

Get yourself where the action is and experience the remarkable story of Jamaica's rebel superstar. The irresistible new production, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical has come to life at the Lyric Theatre, London and the message is out. Book now with our Show of the Week exclusive ticket prices!

From the hills of rural Jamaica, blending visionary musical talent and revolutionary zeal, Bob Marley set out to touch the world with his inspirational musical message and soul-stirring advocacy for the oppressed.

With unlimited access to Marley's superlative songs of love and unity, the multi-award-winning team of Lee Hall (writer), Clint Dyer (director) and Arinzé Kene (playing Bob Marley) embody the militant spirit and moving story of one of music's most significant cultural figures. A sensational company of performers combine with the very best reggae musicians to bring this inspirational tale of passion, political transformation and enduring hope from Trenchtown to the West End.

Show of the Week ticket prices

Book tickets now for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical in the West End with these exclusive prices.

Tuesday - Thursday: Tickets at £20, £30, £40, £50 & £70

Sunday 7pm from 6 March 2022 only: Tickets at £22.50, £32.50, £42.50, £52.50 & £72.50

Valid all Tuesday - Thursday performances from 8 February - 1 May 2022 + Sunday 7pm performances from 6 March - 1 May 2022

Book by Date: 13 February 2022