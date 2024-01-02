Show of the Month: Tickets From £25 for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Back to the Future: The Musical

Show Of The Month: Tickets From £25 for Back To The Future: The Musical

When Marty McFly is transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the past and send himself... back to the future.

Based on the classic 1980s film, this spectacular and hilarious musical adventure is directed by the Tony Award-winning John Rando, with a score by legendary film composer Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (Ghost The Musical), along with hit songs from the film. 

Book your tickets yesterday!

Offers and validity

Monday - Thursday excl. 04 January 2024
Was £42 - Now £25
Was £54 - Now £35
Was £66 - Now £45
Was £74 - Now £45
Was £90 - Now £55
Was £102 - Now £65
Was £119 - Now £75

Fridays and 04 January 2024
Was £48 - Now £35
Was £66 - Now £45
Was £74 - Now £45
Was £90 - Now £55
Was £102 - Now £65
Was £114 - Now £75
Was £119 - Now £85

Valid Saturdays
Was £66 - Now £45
Was £74 - Now £45
Was £90 - Now £55
Was £102 - Now £65
Was £114 - Now £75
Was £119 - Now £85

Valid on all performances Monday - Friday and 04 February, 25 February and 03 March and 10 March from 04 January 2024 - 15 March 2024.
(Excl. Saturdays, all other Sunday performances and w/c 12 February 2024)




1
BACK TO THE FUTURE Releases New Block Of Tickets On Sale Now Photo
BACK TO THE FUTURE Releases New Block Of Tickets On Sale Now

A new block of tickets has been released for BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical! Get your tickets now for performances through Sunday, December 1, 2024. 

2
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Hits the Stage at Broadway Sessions Photo
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Hits the Stage at Broadway Sessions

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned last month and welcomed cast memebers from Back to the Future, which is currently running on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre. In this video, check out highlights from the big night!

3
Video: Watch the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform at the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo
Video: Watch the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Earlier this this morning, the cast of Back to the Future headed to 34th Street to perform a special number as a part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Watch the full video!

4
Video: Teen Correspondent Liora Catches Up with Broadway Teen JJ Niemann! Photo
Video: Teen Correspondent Liora Catches Up with Broadway 'Teen' JJ Niemann!

In this video, watch as BroadwayWorld's own Teen Critic Liora Shuf stops by the Winter Garden Theatre to chat with social media superstar JJ Niemann about his latest gig in Broadway's Back to the Future!

