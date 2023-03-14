Show of the Month: Save up to 52% on The Great British Bake Off Musical

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Book by 31 March for tickets from £25

Mar. 14, 2023  
On 25th February 2023, a remarkable event began in London's West End. The nation's favourite TV show will become a brand-new Great British Musical.

Five years in development, created in association with the producers of the phenomenally successful TV series and following nightly standing ovations at its world premiere in Cheltenham, The Great British Bake Off Musical will open at the Noël Coward Theatre. WhatsOnStage described the show as "hilarious, deeply touching and an utterly joyous feast of fun' with The Times exclaiming that the musical comedy 'serves up a hearty sugar and spice recipe.'

Follow the trials and tribulations of our bakers as they enter the hallowed tent, including a policeman, a carer, a sixth form student, a retired dinner lady, an environmentalist vegan, an Italian fashionista, and more, as they come together to share their journeys of friendship, love, and laughter.

Off Peak:
Was £64 - Now £55
Was £46 - Now £25
Was £28 - Now £25

Peak:
Was £94 - Now £55
Was £70 - Now £55
Was £52 - Now £25
Was £34 - Now £25


Valid Monday to Friday performances from 13 March to 7 April 2023 (excl. Saturday & Sunday performances)




Aliya Al-Hassan


