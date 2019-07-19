Shan Ako and Lily Kerhoas Join the Cast of LES MISERABLES Staged Concert

As rehearsals begin for Les Misérables -The Staged Concert, Cameron Mackintosh introduces Shan Ako and Lily Kerhoas who complete the principal casting as Eponine and Cosette respectively. They join the previously announced Michael Ball as Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Rob Houchen as Marius, Bradley Jaden as Enjolras, Katy Secombe as Madame Thénardier and, for three performances a week, John Owen-Jones as Jean Valjean.

This spectacular staging of the legendary concert, with a company of over 65, will run from 10 August - 30 November 2019 at the intimate Gielgud Theatre, next door to the home of Les Misérables at the recently re-named Sondheim Theatre, previously the Queen's.

The Company also includes Rosanna Bates, Adam Bayjou, Ciarán Bowling, simon bowman, Oliver Brenin, Earl Carpenter, Vinny Coyle, Samantha Dorsey, Tamsin Dowsett, Nicola Espallardo, Celia Graham, Barnaby Hughes, Holly-Anne Hull, Oliver Jackson, Christopher Jacobsen, Gavin James, Will Jennings, Ciaran Joyce, Katie Kerr, Sarah Lark, Joanna Loxton, Craig Mather, Stephen Matthews, James Nicholson, Rosa O'Reilly, Claire Parrish, Sophie Reeves, Grainne Renihan, Leo Roberts, Raymond Walsh, Gemma Wardle and Andrew York.

Les Misérables'' much celebrated score includes the songs I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more.

Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

Produced on stage by Cameron Mackintosh, Les Misérables is the world's longest running musical now in its 35th year in London. Produced on screen also by Mackintosh (along with Working Title and Universal), Les Misérables is now the most successful movie of an original stage musical. The new production of Les Misérables, with a separate company, is currently on a sold-out international tour which has recently been extended to Autumn 2020.

To book, visit https://www.lesmis.com/london or call 0844 482 5151





