Selladoor Venues To Open For Christmas

Peterborough New Theatre, The Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe and The Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple will open with new social distancing procedures.

Selladoor confirm that following the recent grant award announcement from the DCMS, they plan to lift the curtain again at each of their venues this year in time for Christmas.

Peterborough New Theatre, The Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe and The Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple will open with new social distancing procedures including spaced seating, staggered entrance times and one-way systems around the venues.

'An Evening with Kevin & Joanne Clifton' will launch the festive season at the Landmark and the hilarious Jimmy Carr will do the same in Peterborough. Santa's Christmas Cracker will follow in both theatres - a brand new show for 2-7 year olds who will join Father Christmas and his friends on a fun, festive, musical adventure to discover the wonder of Christmas.

Selladoor's own brand new one-person production of A Christmas Carol will play at the Queen's Theatre Barnstaple from the 5th to 19th December bringing Scrooge, Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit and of course the ghosts to the stage in this Dickens' classic.

And, to conclude the season, Peterborough and Barnstaple's Christmas Crackers will run from Monday 21st to Thursday 31st December at each venue. A family variety show full of exciting, fast-paced and recognisable acts will bring festive comedy and show-stopping numbers to Selladoor's stages. Gareth Gates has been confirmed as Headline act for Barnstaple with more star casting to be announced.

David Hutchinson, Chief Executive of Selladoor Worldwide says "Selladoor are once again opening the doors of The Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple, The Landmark in Ilfracombe and Peterborough New Theatre to ensure these communities continue to have access to live theatre. Our festive entertainment will be provided within a safe, socially distanced environment and we can't wait to welcome our audiences back through the doors. We are working hard to bring more shows to our 2020 winter and 2021 spring season so watch this space for more coming soon."

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You