Save up to 48% on SHREK THE MUSICAL at the Eventim Apollo

Get tickets from £20 for the Shrektacular stage adaptation of the blockbuster movie!

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 1 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91
Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Photo 2 Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS
Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway Photo 3 Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway
Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre Photo 4 Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre

London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Save up to 48% on SHREK THE MUSICAL at the Eventim Apollo

Save up to 48% on Shrek the Musical

You don’t have to go Far Far Away to find an unforgettable experience at London’s legendary Eventim Apollo; Shrek the Musical – a Shrektacular stage adaptation of the blockbuster movie. 

Join Shrek, (Antony Lawrence) and Donkey, (Brandon Lee Sears) on their intrepid journey to rescue the beautiful, but cursed, Princess Fiona (Joanne Clifton) from a castle protected by a fearsome fire- breathing dragon (Cherece Richards). Forget Hollywood endings, this story is what happens when freaks do fairy tales! 

With a production as sharp as a Donkey one-liner, Shrek the Musical rolls out ogre-sized fun. It effortlessly blends laugh-out-loud comedy, uplifting dance numbers and a core message of self-acceptance – proving ‘beautiful ain’t always pretty’. 

Hitting London for 6 weeks only, don’t miss your chance to round up the whole family for an unforgettable night out. You wouldn’t want this award-winning story of acceptance to turn into a tale of regret. Book now!

Shrek The Musical-Tickets From £20

Book By Date: 15 February 2024

Offers and Validity:

Monday - Thursday
Was £24 - Now £20
Was £42 - Now £22
Was £53 - Now £34.50
Was £72 - Now £50
Was £89 - Now £64.50
Was £107 - Now £80

Friday - Saturday
Was £36 - Now £22
Was £48 - Now £30
Was £59 - Now £39.50
Was £74 - Now £55
Was £95 - Now £69.50
Was £114 - Now £85

Valid on all performances from 19 July 2024 - 31 August 2024.

Shrek The Musical is at the Eventim Apollo from 19 July - 31 August




RELATED STORIES

1
Choreographer Adam Haigh Joins Leading Team of THE FINELLIS MUSICAL Photo
Choreographer Adam Haigh Joins Leading Team of THE FINELLIS MUSICAL

Marjan Content Productions and Murphy's Law Productions have announced that acclaimed choreographer Adam Haigh has joined the leading team of The Finellis Musical for its world premiere production from June 3-16 at Wonderville.

2
The Lyric Hammersmith Auditions 600 Performers for FANGIRLS Photo
The Lyric Hammersmith Auditions 600 Performers for FANGIRLS

THE LYRIC HAMMERSMITH THEATRE auditions 600 performers for the upcoming production of FANGIRLS. Find out more about this exciting casting process.

3
Photos: MAMMIA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Winners Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley Join MAMMA MIA! in Photo
Photos: MAMMIA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Winners Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley Join MAMMA MIA! in London

Last night, Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley, the winners of ITV's MAMMA MIA! I Have A Dream, opened in MAMMA MIA! at the Novello Theatre in London's West End. Check out photos here!

4
Dorothea Myer Bennett Replaces Romola Garai in NACHTLAND Photo
Dorothea Myer Bennett Replaces Romola Garai in NACHTLAND

Dorothea Myer Bennett will join the cast of Nachtland at the Young Vic replacing previously announced Romola Garai, who has now withdrawn.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Dorothea Myer Bennett Replaces Romola Garai in NACHTLANDDorothea Myer Bennett Replaces Romola Garai in NACHTLAND
Tickets From Just £15 for EMPOWER IN MOTION at Sadler's WellsTickets From Just £15 for EMPOWER IN MOTION at Sadler's Wells
Dominic West: Broadway Audiences 'Don't Necessarily Want to Be There'Dominic West: Broadway Audiences 'Don't Necessarily Want to Be There'
Guest Blog: 'I Never Intended to Go Back to Acting': Graeae's Artistic Director Jenny Sealey on Secrets, Curiosity and Her Own Show, SELF-RAISINGGuest Blog: 'I Never Intended to Go Back to Acting': Graeae's Artistic Director Jenny Sealey on Secrets, Curiosity and Her Own Show, SELF-RAISING

Videos

Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall Video
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre Video
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
APPROPRIATE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You