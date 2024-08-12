Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Save up to 65% on tickets to CAKE at The Other Palace. Tickets are on sale from £15.

Following electrifying try-out performances at The Lyric Theatre last year, Bill Kenwright Ltd and Paul-Taylor Mills present the brand-new musical, come gig, come ballet, now back for a full reign. This time, one of the most prolific monarchs in history has found her (rightful) home at a palace…The Other Palace, to be exact.

Combining a multi-genre pop score with 18th century France, Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist, retells a story that sparked a revolution. Marie Antoinette’s reign was blighted by gossip and scandal. But when she is implicated in a crime to defraud the crown jewellers of a diamond necklace, it is not just her reputation at stake, but the monarchy and France itself.

Reprising their roles will be West End star Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins; Strictly Ballroom) as Marie Antoinette, and the original Catherine of Aragon in the award-winning musical SIX, Renée Lamb (Be More Chill; SIX) as Jeanne with further casting to be announced.

Cake was originally commissioned by Paul Taylor-Mills (Heathers; In the Heights; My Son’s A Queer) and promises to re-define our expectations of what a musical can be.

Offers and Validity

Was £32 - Now £15

Was £42 - Now £15

Was £48 - Now £25

Was £60 - Now £35

Was £78 - Now £45

Was £87 - Now £55

Valid on all performances 13 September 2024 - 06 October 2024.

Comments