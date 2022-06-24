Save Up To 56% On Tickets For ANYTHING GOES
See the return of the smash-hit musical at the Barbican Theatre this summer
Exclusive Offer: get tickets from just £20 for the smash-hit musical Anything Goes!
The sold-out musical sensation, Anything Goes returns to the Barbican by popular demand. The 'musical equivalent of sipping one glass of champagne after another' returns for a limited 7 week season.
The production for 2022 will star multi-award-winner Kerry Ellis (Wicked/We Will Rock You) as Reno Sweeney and Olivier Award Winner Denis Lawson (Bleak House/Star Wars) as Moonface Martin. Joining them is Olivier Award Winner Simon Callow (Art/Death in Paradise) as Elisha Whitney and Musical Theatre Royalty Bonnie Langford (EastEnders/9 to 5) as Evangeline Harcourt.
Featuring a 50 strong cast and ensemble of the finest we have to offer on the London stage (including tap dancing sailors!) and a full-sized live orchestra, this heart-warming and hilarious production of Anything Goes sold out during its last run at the Barbican.
Directed by the multi-award-winning Broadway director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall, this production for London features farcical fun and spectacular show stopping dance routines, all set to Cole Porter's joyful score, including "I Get A Kick Out of You", "You're the Top" and the show stopping "Anything Goes".
Exclusive Offer-Save up to 56%
Monday to Friday:
Band B: Was £79.50 - Now £40
Band D: Was £60 - Now £30
Band E: Was £45 - Now £20
Band F: Was £29.50 - Now £20
Saturday Matinee:
Band B: Was £79.50 - Now £40
Band D: Was £60 - Now £30
Band F: Was £29.50 - Now £20
Valid on all performances from 27 June to 21 July 2022.
(Excl. Saturday evening performances / Wednesday 29 June)
Book by 27 June 2022