Save Up To 48% on BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace

Wyoming 1963: a wild landscape where people live in extreme rural poverty in tight, insular and conservative communities. When Ennis and Jack take jobs on the isolated Brokeback Mountain, all their certainties of life change forever as they flounder in unexpected emotional waters of increasing depth. Dan Gillespie-Sells beautiful Country and Western songs weave heartbreakingly through this intense tale of an unresistible and hidden love spanning twenty years and its tragic consequences. 

This is a play with original music by Dan Gillespie Sells, performed by the extraordinary singer, Eddi Reader, joined by her onstage Country and Western band: Sean Green (piano/MD), Meelie Traill (upright bass), Julian Jackson (chromatic harmonica), BJ Cole (pedal steel guitar).

Tickets From £25.00 for Brokeback Mountain @sohoplace

Book By: 27 July 2023

Tickets from £25 - Last Chance To See!

Offers and Validity:

Was £102 - Now £65
Was £83 - Now £55
Was £71 - Now £45
Was £57 - Now £35
Was £48 - Now £25
Was £36- Now £25

Valid on all performances Monday to Thursday from 26 July 2023 - 10 August 2023.
(Excl Friday + Saturday performances)

Brokeback Mountain is @sohoplace until 12 August




