Save Up To 46% on THE CRUCIBLE in the West End

The Crucible-Tickets From £25.00!

The National Theatre’s acclaimed new production of The Crucible transfers to the West End this June for a strictly limited season, featuring Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) as Abigail Williams, Caitlin FitzGerald (Masters of Sex) as Elizabeth Proctor, and Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters) as John Proctor. 

Olivier Award-winner Lyndsey Turner directs this electrifying new production with set design by Es Devlin in a ‘magnificent restaging’ (The Telegraph) of Arthur Miller’s masterpiece, a gripping parable of power and its abuse. 

A witch hunt is beginning in Salem… 

Raised to be seen but not heard, a group of young women suddenly find their words have a terrible power. As a climate of fear spreads through/ the community, private vendettas fuel public accusations and soon the truth itself is on trial. 

The Crucible-Tickets From £25.00!

Offers and Validity:

Was £42 - Now £25
Was £54 - Now £35
Was £60 - Now £35
Was £95 - Now £55
Was £119 - Now £65

Valid on all performances until 31 August.




RELATED STORIES

1
GHOST STORIES BY CANDLELIGHT Extends Tour, Including Non-Traditional Theatre Venues Photo
GHOST STORIES BY CANDLELIGHT Extends Tour, Including Non-Traditional Theatre Venues

HighTide has announced a further 12 venues for the East of England tour of Ghost Stories by Candlelight to include performances at non-traditional theatre spaces including atmospheric pubs, churches, and museums aiming to preserve and celebrate the tradition of storytelling in these buildings.

2
Tickets From £45 for GLOW UP LIVE with Val Garland and Dominic Skinner Photo
Tickets From £45 for GLOW UP LIVE with Val Garland and Dominic Skinner

Glow Up Live, a fully live stage version of the hit TV show Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, coming for the very first time in Autumn 2023.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SING, RIVER, Pleasance Courtyard Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SING, RIVER, Pleasance Courtyard

It’s Midsummer’s Eve, and a young man is ready to plunge into the Thames to make his sacrifice. As we stand alongside him, we dive into British mythology and pagan beliefs as he goes on a journey defined by backhandedly bitter irony. Nathaniel Jones writes an ancient fable suspended in time, addressing the lies we tell ourselves in our attempts to romanticise our memory.

4
West End Theatres Will Dim Lights To Honour Michael Boyd Photo
West End Theatres Will Dim Lights To Honour Michael Boyd

Following the sad news of the passing of Michael Boyd, West End theatres will dim their lights for 2 minutes in his memory at 7pm on Tuesday 8 August. Michael was an incredibly respected force within the industry and will be remembered for his visionary tenure as Artistic Director of the RSC between 2002 – 2012.

