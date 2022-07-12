Save Up To 35% On Tickets For &Juliet

Romeo who?! With her bags packed and ready to escape Verona, Juliet recovers from heartbreak in the best way possible... by dancing the night away with her best friends by her side! But when the sparkle fades, the confetti falls and reality catches up, it's clear that Juliet needs to face her past in order to find her future. Can she reclaim a story that has been written in the stars? Is there really life after Romeo...or could he be worth one more try? Come along for the ride as the original Anne Hathaway takes on her husband William Shakespeare to remix his legendary play. Will Juliet get the ending she truly deserves? And most importantly, can their love survive this battle of wills?

Fabulously fresh and riotously funny, & JULIET explodes with dozens of pop anthems you already know and love by legendary songwriter Max Martin, including ...Baby One More Time, Since U Been Gone, Roar, It's My Life, I Want It That Way, and Can't Stop the Feeling!; as well as One More Try, a brand-new song written by Max especially for the musical. Winner of six WhatsOnStage Awards and three Olivier Awards, this vibrant, colourful and timely musical is brought to life by an award-winning creative team, with direction by Luke Sheppard (In the Heights), story by David West Read (Schitt's Creek), and electrifying choreography by Jennifer Weber. & JULIET is a joyous blast of fun so book now and join the celebration!

Offer Details:

Premium: Was £97.50 - Now £65

Band A+: Was £77.50 - Now £55

Band A: Was £73 - Now £55

Band B+: Was £67.50 - Now £45

Band B: Was £60.50 - Now £45

Band C+: Was £54 - Now £65

Band C: Was £48 - Now £35

Band D: Was £38 - Now £25

Band E: Was £33 - Now £25



Valid Tuesday to Friday evenings in July and Monday to Friday in September until 30 September 2022

Book by 18 July 2022