Sam Mendes Says That Theatres Should Have 'a Hard Date for Reopening, Which I Feel Should be December 1'

The Times UK has reported on the ways in which Sam Mendes feels the theatre world should move forward in the midst of the pandemic. One of the ways he feels theatre should move forward is by setting a hard date for reopening.

"There will be no 'back to normal'...That is not going to happen. This obsession with 'well, when things are back to normal'. No. Everything has changed. There will be a fundamental change in the way we live. We have to imagine a different future. And the theatre is no different - its future has to be reimagined so that it is practical, safe and coherent.

"My feeling now is that what is necessary is a hard date for reopening, which I feel should be December 1 this year. We have to give a date for theatres and artists to work towards. Then we have a series of practical safety measures to achieve before that date. So that if people choose to come to the theatre they must wear a mask, they have their temperature checked, the auditorium is disinfected every day and the rest. Then it is a matter for personal choice. If they can choose whether or not to get on a plane or go to a restaurant, they should be allowed to choose whether or not to step inside a theatre."

Mendes continued to share his thoughts on reopening theatres with social distancing stating, "You have to basically agree to lose money. The moment you reopen you're pouring money down the drain."

