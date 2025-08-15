Sadler’s Wells September Lineup Features UK Premieres and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This September, Sadler’s Wells will present a month of international dance, featuring UK premieres from Associate Artists Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Michael Keegan-Dolan, International Associate Company Acosta Danza, and a return from London City Ballet, alongside acclaimed productions at the Peacock Theatre, Sadler’s Wells East, and on the international stage.

At Sadler’s Wells Theatre, Cherkaoui will bring the UK premiere of Vlaemsch (chez moi) (Sept. 18–20), a reflection on Flemish roots and national identity performed by an international cast from his Antwerp-based company Eastman. The month also includes the tenth-anniversary program A Decade in Motion from Acosta Danza (Sept. 23–27), featuring two UK premieres, and Momentum from London City Ballet (Sept. 13–14), with Guest Artist Alina Cojocaru.

Sadler’s Wells East will host Michael Keegan-Dolan’s How to be a Dancer in Seventy-two Thousand Easy Lessons (Sept. 17–20), blending dance, spoken word, and physical theatre. Later in the month, Cherkaoui will collaborate with Marc Brew on an Accident / a Life (Sept. 25–27), exploring life-changing moments through movement, film, and storytelling.

The Peacock Theatre will open the month with The Genesis by Copenhagen Collective (Sept. 3–6), a contemporary circus production, followed by Sadeck Berrabah’s Murmuration Level 2 (Sept. 10–20), a hypnotic fusion of hip-hop, martial arts, contemporary dance, and ballet.

Internationally, the Sadler’s Wells, Pina Bausch Foundation, and École des Sables co-production of The Rite of Spring will return to Paris’ Théâtre des Champs-Élysées (Sept. 24–28) before its final performance in Geneva in October.

On Digital Stage, audiences can stream Making Moves 2025, a ten-minute documentary by Paul Burt showcasing young dancers from across England working with leading choreographers.

Full schedule and tickets are available at sadlerswells.com.